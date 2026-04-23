Indians no longer need transit visas for layover flights via France

Effective immediately, Indian flyers with a layover in France no longer require a transit visa, authorities informed Thursday. The exemption applies to Indian nationals transiting through France to board a connecting flight, without leaving the international zone of the airport.
The move comes on the heels of a similar announcement made by Germany, thereby reducing the travel costs and paperwork for Indian nationals transiting through these European nations.
Announcing the move, the Embassy of France in New Delhi said Thursday, “With effect from April 10, 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory.”
The move follows an announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India in February, that measures would be taken to ease Indian nationals’ travel via France.
Welcoming the move during the weekly press briefing Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that the visa-free transit for Indians via France was agreed upon during Macron’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai earlier this year.
Jaiswal said, “The government of France has now operationalised this agreement, and Indian nationals transiting through mainland France exclusively by air will no longer need a transit visa with effect from April 10, 2026.”
The decision reflects growing ties between India and France, elevated to the level of a special global strategic partnership during President Macron’s recent visit. The joint statement issued by the two leaders in February had also reflected this move. It also said that the two sides aim to expand skills and talent mobility between them, emphasising on the importance of the India–France Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement and Young Professional Scheme.
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On January 12, during a joint press conference alongside PM Modi in Ahmedabad, the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had announced that Indian passport holders no longer require a transit visa when passing through German airports.
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More