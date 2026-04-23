Indians no longer need transit visas for layover flights via France

Jaiswal informed that the visa-free transit for Indians via France was agreed upon during Macron’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai earlier this year.

Effective immediately, Indian flyers with a layover in France no longer require a transit visa, authorities informed Thursday. The exemption applies to Indian nationals transiting through France to board a connecting flight, without leaving the international zone of the airport.

The move comes on the heels of a similar announcement made by Germany, thereby reducing the travel costs and paperwork for Indian nationals transiting through these European nations.

Announcing the move, the Embassy of France in New Delhi said Thursday, “With effect from April 10, 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory.”