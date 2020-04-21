Indians must not forget ‘value of non-discrimination’ we share with UAE: Ambassador Pavan Kapoor

Pavan Kapoor said “discrimination is against our moral fabric and the rule of law”. (Photo: Twitter/@AmbKapoor) Pavan Kapoor said “discrimination is against our moral fabric and the rule of law”. (Photo: Twitter/@AmbKapoor)

With outrage growing in Arab countries over the targeting of Indian Muslims and Islamophobic comments made by some Indian expatriates amid the Covid-19 crisis, the ambassador to UAE, Pavan Kapoor, Monday reminded Indians staying in the country of the “value of non-discrimination” the two nations share.

“India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this,” Kapoor tweeted.

India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this. https://t.co/8Ui6L9EKpc — Amb Pavan Kapoor (@AmbKapoor) April 20, 2020

The ambassador quote-tweeted a post by the PMO, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking.”

“Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together,” the PM’s statement added.

Modi’s comment came amid several instances of Muslims being harassed and accused of “spreading coronavirus”. On Monday, a hospital owner in Meerut was booked for putting out an advertisement saying Muslim patients would be admitted only if they, and their attendants, showed negative results for Covid-19.

Several Arab nationals, including a UAE royal, have recently been commenting on the targeting of Muslims in India and on the Islamophobic posts Indians share on social media.

1/2 #OIC-IPHRC condemns the unrelenting vicious #Islamophobic campaign in #India maligning Muslims for spread of #COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity. — OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) April 19, 2020

On Sunday, the OIC-IPHRC, the Human Rights Commission established by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), had tweeted: “IPHRC condemns the unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign in India maligning Muslims for spread of COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity. IPHRC urges the Indian Govt to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted Muslim minority as per its obligations under international HR law.”

Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave. An example; pic.twitter.com/nJW7XS5xGx — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

Last week, Princess Hend Al Qassimi, a member of the UAE royal family, reacting to an Islamophobic post by one Saurabh Upadhyay, had said: “You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed.”

Upadhyay had later deleted or deactivated his Twitter account. The princess also tweeted: “Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave.”

An old post by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, where he makes comments on the sex life of Arab women quoting Tarek Fateh, has also been going viral recently, with some Arab nationals demanding action against him.

