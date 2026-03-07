Indians make ‘good ambassadors’, integrate easily abroad: Chandrababu Naidu at Raisina Dialogue

Naidu, who was speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2026 amid rising tensions in the Middle East, said Indians are among the best diplomats. (File image)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Indians act as good global ambassadors because “they quickly integrate and adapt to foreign countries”.

Naidu, who was speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2026 amid rising tensions in the Middle East, said Indians are among the best diplomats. Naidu, the only chief minister invited to speak at the global forum organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said Indians have earned a strong reputation worldwide for their ability to integrate seamlessly into societies and contribute positively wherever they live and work.

The Raisina Dialogue summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, strategists and experts from more than 110 countries.