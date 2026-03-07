Indians make ‘good ambassadors’, integrate easily abroad: Chandrababu Naidu at Raisina Dialogue

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Indians act as good global ambassadors because “they quickly integrate and adapt to foreign countries”.
Naidu, who was speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2026 amid rising tensions in the Middle East, said Indians are among the best diplomats. Naidu, the only chief minister invited to speak at the global forum organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said Indians have earned a strong reputation worldwide for their ability to integrate seamlessly into societies and contribute positively wherever they live and work.
The Raisina Dialogue summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, strategists and experts from more than 110 countries.
Speaking during a session on India’s diplomacy, Naidu said: “Wherever you go in the world, you will find Indians. They integrate easily with local communities and contribute to the welfare of the global community. In that sense, Indians are among the best diplomats.”
Naidu noted that earlier migration from India was largely concentrated in places such as Silicon Valley in the United States, but today Indians are present across continents and sectors, especially in technology and innovation. “I’m confident that India could soon witness a phase of reverse migration as opportunities and economic prospects continue to grow within the country,” he said.
Naidu said the capital city of Amaravati will soon become a technology hub, positioning it as a centre for Artificial Intelligence, advanced data centres and quantum computing.
“The ‘Quantum Valley’ initiative aims to create a world-class ecosystem for next-generation technologies and attract global research institutions, technology companies and startups,” the CM said.
Naidu said Amaravati is being developed as a creative, knowledge-driven city with dedicated clusters such as a drone city, aerospace hubs and electronics manufacturing zones. He added that the state government is focused on building world-class infrastructure and ensuring quick approvals for investors, making Andhra Pradesh an attractive destination for global investments and technology development.
The chief minister, who is considering announcing a comprehensive population management policy, also spoke about changing global demographic patterns and the need for forward-looking population strategies.
Naidu said several countries are facing the challenge of ageing populations, while some regions in India, particularly southern states, are witnessing declining fertility rates. On March 5, Naidu introduced a ‘Five Pillar Model’ to stabilise population and incentivise families to have more than one child. The new policy focuses on ‘population care’ rather than family planning. Under the policy, Rs 25,000 would be offered to couples for having a second or third child.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More