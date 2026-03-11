Two Indians killed, one missing in merchant vessels attack amid Israel-US Iran war: MEA

A mourner holds a poster depicting Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, the successor to his late father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, as supreme leader, during the funeral procession for senior Iranian military officials and civilians killed during the U.S.-Israel campaign in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday

As the US-Israel Iran war entered the twelfth day, two Indians were killed and one person is missing after merchant vessels were attacked, MEA spokesperson said.

Addressing Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, “the Gulf is also a major trade partner, accounting for USD 200 billion almost annually. The House is also aware that in the last decade, there have been significant investments from the region into the Indian economy. Therefore, the serious supply chain disruptions and climate of instability that we perceive are indeed serious issues.

Furthermore, these include attacks on merchant shipping where Indian nationals often constitute a large proportion of the crews. We have sadly already lost two Indian mariners and one remains missing in such incidents. I know that the House joins me in condoling their deaths.”