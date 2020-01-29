Indians in Wuhan asked to fill consent form for evacuation after coronavirus outbreak

A medical team scans passengers through thermal scanners at Chandigarh International Airport on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Representational) A medical team scans passengers through thermal scanners at Chandigarh International Airport on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Representational)

At the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, the Embassy of India (EOI) in Beijing Wednesday has asked Indians intending to avail the option for evacuation from Hubei province of China to confirm their willingness in writing by 4pm local time (1.30pm IST).

In a message sent this morning, EOI officials have said that the Embassy is “working on finalising the date and logistics of the evacuation of Indian nationals” from Hubei province.

Roughly 500 Indians are currently in Wuhan and Hubei province amidst an effective lockdown owing to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

The EOI sent across a “consent note” to be signed by the individuals or by parents in case of minors, asking that a scanned copy be sent to the embassy which will initiate the process. It is learnt that the EOI will then send a unique token number on email to the individual as confirmation regarding his/her evacuation by the Government of India. “Individuals will be directly informed about the date and logistics of the evacuation,” the instructions stated.

India is fully committed to the safety and security of its citizens in China. Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness on Novel Coronavirus, including evacuation. Please find the Press Release below.@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/nJd6N4gwRF — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 28, 2020

In the consent note addressed to the EOI in Beijing, individuals have been asked to “confirm” their “readiness” to follow all instructions given by Embassy officials and an understanding that a mandatory 14-day quarantine will be enforced on arrival in India. Further, the individual is also made aware that “on the basis of medical checks performed as part of the evacuation process,” the individual “may be rejected for evacuation or even placed in quarantine by authorities in China.”

The consent form also asks for the current health status of the individual and specific information of their location, preferred pick-up point, and other details.

While students are pondering over the best possible option, an Indian professional living in Wuhan told The Indian Express that he had to wait to get permission from his employer before opting for evacuation.

“I strongly believe most students are going to opt for this because it doesn’t look like the lockdown will lift for another two weeks,” he said via WeChat. “However, several of us work here, and I have to discuss my plans with my employer. But it might be difficult to come to a decision by 4pm.”

