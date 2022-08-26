scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Indians get largest number of study, visitor and skilled worker visas from UK

According to the statistics, which pertains to the period between July 2021 and June 2022, Indians also obtained the most visitor visas and skilled worker visas issued by the UK.

Indian visa, study visas, education visas, uk visa, china visa, US visa, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIndians nationals also accounted for 46 per cent of all skilled work visas granted by the UK.

India now accounts for the largest share of study visas issued by the United Kingdom, overtaking China, according to the latest UK immigration statistics released on Thursday.

According to the statistics, which pertains to the period between July 2021 and June 2022, Indians also obtained the most visitor visas and skilled worker visas issued by the UK.

The overall number of visas, taking into account other countries as well, have overshot pre-pandemic figures and shows more than just a recovery from a Covid-induced dip, according to the UK government.

In the year ending June 2022, the UK issued 4,86,868 sponsored study visas, of which Indian nationals accounted for 1,17,965 — an 89 per cent increase from the previous year. Chinese nationals, meanwhile, were granted 1,15,056 study visas.

Compared to 2019, the increase in the number of study visas granted to Indians amounts to 215 per cent, while those granted to Chinese students have dipped by 4 per cent. The report did not go into the reasons behind the rise and fall of the share of Indian and Chinese nationals in this category.

Students of Indian and Chinese nationality comprise 48 per cent of all sponsored study visas granted by the UK.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, said the numbers show that the UK is experiencing an unprecedented demand for visas.

“India first again. I’m delighted that Indian nationals were issued the largest number of UK study, work and visitor visas in the year ending June 2022. More strength to the unique living bridge that connects our people,” he said in a statement.

The number of sponsored study visas granted in the year ending June 2022 is the highest on record since this time series began in 2005. Before 2022, the highest number of student visas granted was 3,07,394 in the year ending June 2010.

The summary of the statistics shows that the UK also remains a popular holiday destination for Indians, who accounted for 28 per cent of visitor visas granted in the year ending June 2022.

“More than 2,58,000 Indian nationals received visit visas in the year ending June 2022 – a 630% increase compared to the previous year (when travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were still in place),” according to a press statement issued by the British High Commission in India.

Indians nationals also accounted for 46 per cent of all skilled work visas granted by the UK.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:06:44 am
