Indians among 23 killed in Sudan factory fire

Several Indians were among the 23 people killed and over 130 injured in an LPG tanker explosion in a ceramic factory in Sudan, according to the Indian mission in Khartoum. The Indian Embassy in Sudan, however, did not mention the number of casualties in the incident.

Advertising

“So far reports suggest that there are several casualties and injuries including among Indian workers,” the Indian embassy said in a statement on its website.

Over 50 workers are reportedly working in the factory, it said.

An AFP report quoted the Sudanese government as saying that 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured in the incident, which, as per preliminary reports, indicate that necessary safety equipment was missing at the site.

An investigation has been launched, the government said, adding, “There were also inflammable materials improperly stored, which led to the spread of the fire.”