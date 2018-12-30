Indianexpress.com in 2018: The journey to 1,250,000,000 sessions

1,250,000,000

That is the number of sessions you readers spent on indianexpress.com in 2018, resulting in more than double the number of pageviews. This is why we have been consistently among the top three news websites in the country. But then our story is never about the numbers, it is always about the stories. And 2018 gave us enough stories to cheer, cry and think.

While there were many events of massive reader interest from important elections to the football World Cup, it was the passing away of three legends that gripped them the most. Our top read story was the news about Sridevi’s death, first confirmed by indianexpress.com. The story was read by millions of people within the first few hours and, with close to half a million shares, it is one of our most social stories ever. Similarly, the news of the deaths of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and M Karunanidhi were also read across the country, underlining the importance of the most influential political figures of our times.

The Karnataka elections and the prolonged drama that ensued was the biggest political story of the year, even more than Congress victories in three states towards the end of the year. Among events, the Kerala floods and the Amritsar train tragedy were among the top read.

While education stories, especially all the result announcements, understandably get a lot of readership, in sports the IPL auctions had millions of readers. Indian cricket team’s many wins also figure prominently in our list of top read stories.

And if you ask us which was the biggest movie of the year, it has to be Rajinikant’s 2.0, which collectively got us more readers than any other event. Vijay’s Sarkar was a close second, underlining that the south is more online when it comes to reading about its stars and their endeavours. In Bollywood, Sanju seems to have gone one up on Zero when it comes to how our readers accepted the movies. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss franchise continues to find readership, don’t ask us why.

In technology, the most read story was one telling people how to port out of bankrupt telco Aircel’s network. Out of all the launches through the year, Xiaomi got the most eyeballs, followed by OnePlus and Apple. Android and Reliance Jio both continued to draw traffic as top topics with huge user interest.

10 million social followers

The Indian Express social media properties now have over 10 million followers and they have a mind of their own. Our most popular social media story was a video on Dadi Ki Rasoi, the man who offers a meal for just Rs 5 in Noida.

The story of Sikh volunteers cooking meals for those affected by floods in Kerala was also shared widely. So was the recent post on Barack Obama’s Santa avatar.

Mary Kom’s sixth gold medal at the world championships was also a winner for us on Facebook.

On Twitter, our most viral tweet was about Hanan donating Rs 1.5 lakh to the Kerala CM’s relief fund.

A 21-year-old Kerala girl who was trolled for selling fish outside her college to meet her educational needs has contributed Rs 1.5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund https://t.co/CtARdfcpkd — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 18, 2018

A tweet on the UP Police’s bid to nab Bheem Army’s Vinay Ratan also amused readers, understandably so.

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ UP Police paste WANTED poster in front of Bheem Army chief’s house without knowing he’s standing right next to them! They even had a chat! https://t.co/1xSOJa8fqu pic.twitter.com/XMwPxZjEzA — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 24, 2018

Our thread on the first girls in Sainik School was also widely retweeted.

Half a century after they were set up in 1961, Sainik Schools have opened doors to girls. @toramatix meets the six 12-year-olds making history in a Mizoram village, dreaming to be soldiers, sailors and pilots, and barely sweating about it. Read: https://t.co/q99gf2d3Lm pic.twitter.com/YTr9hkwWJj — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 28, 2018

Meanwhile, one of our best kept secrets is the IndianExpress Instagram account managed by our hugely talented photo team. While it is a showcase of the best of our photography and our unparalleled archives, this post of youngsters serving tea and biscuits and wished to policemen in Mumbai on new year duty found a lot of traction.

New beginnings

This was the year we started our extensive coverage of the Northeast, with reporters in Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram. We knew the stories there had to be told and and taken to a wider audience, a hunch that was proven true by the wide acceptance to some of the stories from there, including the fascinating story of Assam’s Hima Das. We also started a dedicated section on parenting and our own brand of podcasts with Express Audio and the Bengali version of the site.

With a crucial election year on the anvil, we know you will come back for more of our stories… stories only we will tell.