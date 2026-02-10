J&K unemployment hits 6.7%, nearly double the national average – and job seekers have paid ₹48 crore in application fees

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Jammu and Kashmir has nearly twice the number of unemployed people as compared to the national average, the government has said.
In response to a question by National Conference MLA Mubarak Gul on Monday, the Omar Abdullah government told the J&K Legislative Assembly that the Union Territory’s overall unemployment rate stands at 6.7 per cent — “significantly higher than the national average of 3.5 per cent”.
Quoting the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the data provided in the House indicated that unemployment among people aged 15 years and above stood at 6.7 per cent in 2019-20. From 2020-21, it showed a downward trend — 5.9 per cent in 2020-21, 5.2 per cent in 2021-22 and 4.4 per cent in 2022-23 — before rising again to 6.1 per cent in 2023-24 and 6.7 per cent in 2024-25.
For comparison, the national average was 4.8 per cent in 2019-20 and has since shown a consistent downward trend.
The data also said that the J&K Employment Department conducted an extensive baseline survey across the Union Territory in January last year in collaboration with district administrations under Mission YUVA.
The government said addressing unemployment — particularly among youth — was its priority, and that its strategy was not confined to short-term job provisioning but focused on creating sustainable livelihoods through entrepreneurship, skilling and institutional reforms “so that youth become job-creators rather than job seekers”.
“In this context, Mission YUVA has emerged as a transformational initiative, witnessing unprecedented enthusiasm and participation from youth across the Union Territory,” it said, adding that over 1.71 lakh youth have registered on the platform since its launch, leading to around 70,000 formal enterprise applications — a scale that clearly reflects growing confidence in the programme.
In response to a question from Pulwama MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para, the General Administration Department said in a written response that its recruitment boards — the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) – have together collected Rs 48.88 crore in application fees from candidates across the UT between 2023 and 2025.
Of this, the JKPSC has collected Rs 17.90 crore and the JKSSB has earned Rs 30.98 crore, the GAD said.
During the debate that followed, Para said this was “despite the government’s explicit promise that all application forms would be made free”, alleging that charging exorbitant fees from jobless youth not only contradicts the stated policy of the government but also amounts to “blatant exploitation of unemployed aspirants, who are already under severe economic distress.
Meanwhile, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, in response to another question, informed the Legislative Assembly that the de-freezing of teacher posts is under “active consideration” of the government to overcome teacher shortage in J&K.
