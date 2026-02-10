J&K unemployment hits 6.7%, nearly double the national average – and job seekers have paid ₹48 crore in application fees

Jammu and Kashmir has nearly twice the number of unemployed people as compared to the national average, the government has said.

In response to a question by National Conference MLA Mubarak Gul on Monday, the Omar Abdullah government told the J&K Legislative Assembly that the Union Territory’s overall unemployment rate stands at 6.7 per cent — “significantly higher than the national average of 3.5 per cent”.

Quoting the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the data provided in the House indicated that unemployment among people aged 15 years and above stood at 6.7 per cent in 2019-20. From 2020-21, it showed a downward trend — 5.9 per cent in 2020-21, 5.2 per cent in 2021-22 and 4.4 per cent in 2022-23 — before rising again to 6.1 per cent in 2023-24 and 6.7 per cent in 2024-25.