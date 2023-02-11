Body of missing Indian man found under rubble in Turkey’s Malatya

Five days after a massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria killing almost 25,000 people, the Indian embassy in Ankara on Saturday confirmed the death of an Indian national, who had been missing since February 6.

“We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip,” the Indian embassy in Ankara tweeted on Saturday.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family,” it added.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said on February 8 that one Indian national was missing.

Sanjay Verma, secretary (West) in the MEA, had said, “We have one Indian national missing, who was on a business trip to Turkey in Malatya and he has not been traced for the last two days. We have been in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru, which employs him.”

To help with the rescue mission and medical aid, India had launched Operation Dost — a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission — with NDRF and Army teams reaching Turkey within hours of the disaster.

Acknowledging the efforts of the team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted on Friday that they are working day and night as part of Operation Dost. “They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Turkiye,” he said.

The Indian embassy has also set up a special helpdesk in Ankara to receive and anticipate such queries.

There are 3,000 Indian nationals in Turkey, of whom about 1,850 reside in and around Istanbul, around 250 in Ankara and the rest are spread all over the country.

Southern parts of Turkey and Syria were ravaged by a devastating earthquake in the wee hours on Monday (February 6). This is the biggest natural disaster to hit Turkey since 1939 when about 30,000 people died in a major earthquake.

According to MEA officials, the area hit by the earthquake on the Turkish part is almost 1.2 lakh square kms, (west to east about 450 kms, north to south about 290 kms). There are ten provinces which have been hit, seven of which are particularly in severe condition. The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.6 and 7.7. 435 after-shocks hit the area since then. The impact of the quake has also been felt apart from Syria in Lebanon, Greece, Israel and Cyprus.