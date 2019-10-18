Indian tourist detained in Bhutan for climbing atop Chorten

An Indian tourist was detained by the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) for standing on the National Memorial Chorten in Dolucha, and has been called in for questioning Friday, The Bhutanese reported. A chorten is an important religious monument in Buddhism, symbolising Buddha’s presence.

The tourist identified as Abhijit Ratan Hajare is a native of Maharashtra and was a part of a 15-bike convoy headed by a Bhutanese team leader. The incident took place when the convoy was trying to arrange parking space for their bikes while resting at Dochula. The team leader apparently was unaware of the incident, The Bhutanese tweeted. Hajare’s passport was seized by RBP yesterday and an investigation has been launched. He has been allowed to stay at his hotel until the investigation is completed.

Hajare climbed atop the ladder with the help of a Bhutanese carpenter Jambhay and stood on top of the Chorten posing for pictures. Jambhay, who was doing repair works on the Chorten, also posed for pictures and the RBP is currently trying to track him down.

-with inputs from The Bhutanese