Indian surgeon’s operative video selected in international conference of gastro endoscopic surgeons.

Doctor Kuldip Singh, former professor and head of surgery department, DMCH Ludhiana and a pioneer laparoscopic surgeons ‘s operative video on gall bladder surgery has been selected in the annual conference of American Gastro endoscopic surgeons (SAGES) in Montreal Canada to be held from 29SAth march to 1st April 2023.

Dr Kuldip told that the video highlights that how and where the surgeons can go wrong in operating gall bladder surgery and it can get into a serious complication of injuring CBD.

Video also demonstrates a safe and secure method of operating gall bladder stone surgery which gives full safety , he added. ” Another feature of this teaching video is that it will run for 8 hours in rotational manner to be watched by all the participants coming from 36 countries ,” he added.

He told that he will also be chairing a session of gall bladder related problems and will be demonstrating his technique of safe cholecystectomy . Dr Kuldip is Fellow of Royal college of London and American college He has been past president of Indian association of laparoscopic surgery and board member of international federation of endoscopic surgery