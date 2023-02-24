Ludhiana-based surgeon’s operative video selected for international medical conference

Doctor Kuldip Singh, former professor and head of the surgery department, DMCH Ludhiana, and a pioneer in laparoscopic surgeons’ operative video on gall bladder surgery, has been selected for the annual conference of American Gastro Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) in Montreal, Canada to be held from March 29 to April 1, 2023.

Dr Kuldip told that the video highlights how and where the surgeons can go wrong in operating gall bladder surgery and it can get into a serious complication of injuring the gall bladder.

The video also demonstrates a safe and secure method of operating gall bladder stone surgery, he added. “Another feature of this teaching video is that it will run for 8 hours in a rotational manner to be watched by all the participants coming from 36 countries,” he added.

He told that he will also be chairing a session on gall bladder-related problems and will be demonstrating his technique of safe cholecystectomy.

Dr Kuldip is a Fellow of the Royal College of London and an American college. He is also the former president of Indian Association of Laparoscopic Surgery and a board member of the International Federation of Endoscopic Surgery