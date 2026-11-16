Indian student numbers in US fall 6.5%, first drop after 3 years of growth

The number of Indian students in the United States declined by 6.5 per cent to 3,39,435 in 2025-26, the first annual decline after three consecutive years of growth, shows the Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange released on Monday.

The report was released by a New York-based non-governmental organisation, the Institute of International Education (IIE).

The report shows that the total number of international students enrolled in American higher educational institutions fell 2.7 per cent, from 11,77,766 in 2024-25 to 11,46,163 in 2025-26. The decline was sharper among new international students, whose numbers dropped 17.7 per cent to 2,28,123, compared with 2,77,118 in the previous academic year.

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The drop in the number of students is not restricted only to India. China, the second-largest source of international students in the US, recorded a 4.3 per cent fall, with its numbers dropping from 2,65,919 in 2024-25 to 2,54,458 in 2025-26.