Indian student numbers in US fall 6.5%, first drop after 3 years of growth

The number of Indian students in the United States declined by 6.5 per cent to 3,39,435 in 2025-26, the first annual decline after three consecutive years of growth, shows the Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange released on Monday.
The report was released by a New York-based non-governmental organisation, the Institute of International Education (IIE).
The report shows that the total number of international students enrolled in American higher educational institutions fell 2.7 per cent, from 11,77,766 in 2024-25 to 11,46,163 in 2025-26. The decline was sharper among new international students, whose numbers dropped 17.7 per cent to 2,28,123, compared with 2,77,118 in the previous academic year.
The drop in the number of students is not restricted only to India. China, the second-largest source of international students in the US, recorded a 4.3 per cent fall, with its numbers dropping from 2,65,919 in 2024-25 to 2,54,458 in 2025-26.
Together, students from India and China accounted for 5,93,893, or nearly 52 per cent, of the total international student population in American higher education institutions.
Sharper decline in graduate programmes
Data shows a sharper decline in graduate programmes than undergraduate ones. The number of international graduate students fell 13.4 per cent to 4,23,078, while undergraduate enrolments declined marginally by 0.3 per cent to 3,56,165.
Meanwhile, the number of international students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows eligible foreign graduates to gain practical work experience in the US, increased 14.1 per cent to 3,35,785.
For India, the decline was particularly pronounced at the graduate level, where enrolments fell 34.4 per cent to 1,16,609. In contrast, the number of Indian students on OPT increased 26.8 per cent to 1,82,201, indicating that many continue to remain in the US for post-study practical training.
Tighter immigration and visa policies
The decline comes amid tighter immigration and visa policies under the current US administration, including increased scrutiny of student visa applications, restrictions affecting international travel, and uncertainty over post-study work opportunities.
Among institutions reporting a decline in international student enrolments, 88 per cent cited the visa application process, while 70 per cent pointed to travel restrictions. Around 60 per cent said students were increasingly considering other countries as study destinations.
However, despite a sharp fall in enrolments, Indian students remain the largest source of income for the US higher education system and economy. The report shows that Indian students also form the largest international student community with a 29.6 per cent share.
Mathematics, computer science remain top choices
In the field of study, mathematics and computer science continue to be the top choice among international students in the US, with 2,86,168 students enrolled in these disciplines in 2025-26, accounting for nearly a quarter of the total international student population.
However, enrolments in the field declined 6.3 per cent compared to the previous academic year. Engineering was the second-most popular field, with 2,14,193 students, registering a 1.3 per cent decline. Business and management accounted for 1,60,009 students, recording a marginal increase of 0.1 per cent. Physical and life sciences and health professions saw increases of 2.8 per cent and 3.8 per cent.
In addition to the 1,146,163 international students who pursued in-person study in the United States in 2025/26, 17,250 international students enrolled online from abroad.
Further, the report highlights that the number of US students studying abroad for academic credit has increased.
“In addition to the 313,824 U.S. students who received academic credit for study abroad in 2024/25, 349 institutions reported that 32,992 students participated in non-credit experiential activities, such as work, internships, volunteering, and research abroad. Furthermore, 108 U.S. institutions reported that 20,423 students participated in online global learning opportunities, including remote internships, collaborative project-based learning, and video-conference dialogues,” the report said.