Indian student stabbed in Toronto, Jaishankar expresses shock

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Source: Twitter/DrSJaishankar) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Source: Twitter/DrSJaishankar)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday asked MEA officials to arrange a visa for the family of an Indian student who was stabbed by an unidentified assailant in Canada’s Toronto.

“Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. I am asking MEA officials to help with her family’s visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Tamil Nadu, sustained stab wounds to her neck during the assault, local media reported. She was subsequently rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Although she underwent surgery, she remains in hospital in critical condition.

