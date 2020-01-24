Indian student stabbed in Canada: Family suspect ‘man who stalked her on social media’

Tamil Nadu student Rachael Albert (23) is pursuing a master’s in Supply Chain Management (MSCM) at York University in Toronto, Canada. Tamil Nadu student Rachael Albert (23) is pursuing a master’s in Supply Chain Management (MSCM) at York University in Toronto, Canada.

A 23-year-old Tamil Nadu student, Rachael Albert, was Wednesday stabbed in Canada’s Toronto when she was walking near her campus. Two days later, her family said they suspect a “man who was stalking her on social media” to be behind the attack.

Rachael is currently undergoing treatment at a trauma centre in Canada. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has expressed shock over the incident and offered immediate help to the family.

On Thursday, Ronald, a relative of Rachael, tagged Jaishankar in a tweet and asked for help. In the tweet, Ronald said Rachael, who had gone to Canada for studies, had been stabbed and hospitalised. He said Rachael’s family is at Connoor (near Nilgiri district).

@DrSJaishankar :-

Good morning, my nice Rachel (Tamilian) who have gone to Canada for studies was stabbed and hospitalised … Please do help her. Here is the news on the incident by local channel. Her parents are here at TN Coonoor.

— Ronald (@ronaldchennai) January 24, 2020

Replying to Ronald, the minister tweeted: “Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family’s visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884.”

According to Rachael’s family, she worked in a private firm in Bengaluru and was pursuing a master’s in Supply Chain Management (MSCM) through a scholarship at York University in Toronto. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Rachael’s father Albert Rajkumar said his daughter is fine but not completely out of danger.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry just contacted us. They are arranging the visa for us, they have given us an email ID and have asked us to send our passport details. My daughter is stable, but she is under critical care continuously. The last I spoke to her was at 7-8 am (as per IST) on Wednesday. I don’t know what happened after that. The police informed us that the incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday. A boy had been stalking her on social media and troubling her. He had forced her to go out with him, invited her for a date, etc. I suspect that boy is behind this incident.”

Rajkumar said going by the Toronto police’s description, the suspect could be Indian.

“The police have almost confirmed who is the culprit. They have identified him as a brownish-colored man with black hair, he looks like an Indian. We have sent his [the man they suspect] photo to the Canadian cops,” he said.

The Toronto police put out a tweet on Thursday, looking for an “Asian male suspect who fled on foot”. They described him as “5’11’, slim black jacket, pants, and hoodie w/backpack”.

In their latest tweet, the police said they are still looking for the suspect and have asked the public to contact them on 4168082222/8083100 if they find any video footage related to the incident.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Assiniboine Rd & Evelyn Wiggins Dr

– officers still searching the area for the suspect

– officers are canvassing for witnesses

– any video, security footage, dash cam pls contact police

– any info pls call 4168082222/8083100#GO152999

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 23, 2020

