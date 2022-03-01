Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling; PM Modi, BJP, Oppn leaders offer condolences

As India reported its first casualty in war-torn Ukraine with the death of a student in shelling in Kharkiv, leaders across party lines expressed their condolences and prayed for the safety of Indians stranded there.

The student, Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, 20, was a native of Chalageri in Karnataka’s Haveri district. He was a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University. The student’s death was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolences over Naveen’s death. He told reporters he spoke to the student’s parents and that efforts are being made to bring his body to India.

Shocked on death of Naveen Gyanagoudar, student from Karnataka, in bomb shelling in Ukraine. My deep condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace. We are constantly in touch with MEA and will make all efforts to bring back his mortal remains. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 1, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to news agency ANI, spoke to Naveen’s father after the news of the student’s demise broke out.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, condoling the tragic death of Naveen, tweeted: “Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious.”

Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 1, 2022

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also expressed grief over the incident and urged the Indian government to make every effort to bring back all the stranded students as soon as possible.

यूक्रेन में फंसे भारतीय छात्र नवीन की मृत्यु की खबर बहुत ही दुखदाई है। उनके परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस दुख की घड़ी में साहस दें। मेरा सरकार से निवेदन है कि हरसंभव प्रयास कर जल्द से जल्द हमारे सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को वापस लाया जाए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 1, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of Naveen and wished safe and quick return of the Indians stranded in Ukraine.

“Feel terrible to hear this news. Prayers for his family. Pray for the safety of all other Indians stranded and hope they will be back home soon. Hope the conflict will soon come to an end,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The BJP’s foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale mourned the incident terming it “very tragic” and offered his condolences.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi tweeted, “Deeply distressed with the unfortunate death of Karnataka student Naveen Gyanagoudar in bomb shelling in Ukraine. I pray for the Sadgati of Naveen’s soul and offer my deepest condolences to His family members.”

Confirming the death, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family.”

With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, in a bid to scale up the rescue operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian Air Force to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive against that country.

Earlier on Tuesday, India advised its citizens in Kyiv, which is the capital of Ukraine, to leave the city “urgently” through “any means available”. The advisory comes as Moscow strengthened its attack on Ukraine and closed in on the capital, Kyiv.