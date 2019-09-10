After UNHRC address, Pakistan Foreign Minister describes J&K as ‘Indian state’

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday referred to Jammu and Kashmir as an “Indian state” after criticising New Delhi at the United Nations Human Rights Council for revoking the special status of the state under Article 370.

Advertising

Speaking to reporters after demanding an international investigation into the situation in Kashmir post the August 5 decision to revoke J&K’s special status, Qureshi said, “India is trying to give an impression to the world that life has returned to normalcy. If life has returned to normalcy, then why don’t they allow international media, organisations, NGOs, to go into the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Pakistan, in its official communication, refers to Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian-Administered Kashmir.”

Tensions between the two countries have escalated ever since India abrogated provisions of Article 370, which accorded special status to J&K, and bifurcated it into two union territories of Ladakh and J&K.

Advertising

Pakistan raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UNHRC in Geneva, asking it not to remain “indifferent” to the situation and demanded an international investigation by the rights body into the situation in Kashmir.

“Today, I have knocked on the doors of the Human Rights Council, the repository of the world’s conscience on human rights, to seek justice and respect for the people of Kashmir,” Qureshi said while addressing the 42nd session of UNHRC.

India sent a team of senior officials, including envoy Ajay Bisaria, who was expelled by Pakistan, to frame the government’s response during the UNHRC deliberations on the issue.