Indian shooters can now keep 12 firearms

In order to ease practice for Indian sports shooters, the Ministry of Home Affairs has made provisions to provide adequate firearms and ammunition to the shooters for their practice.

The ministry, vide its notifications dated February 12, has amended the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959 and the Arms Rules, 2016, to increase the number of firearms that can be kept by the shooters and enhanced the quantity of ammunition fixed for their practice for the year. “These provisions shall greatly facilitate their practice,” the MHA said.

As per the new rules, international medalists and renowned shooters are now allowed to keep additional weapons up to a total of twelve under the exempted category, which earlier was seven. If a shooter is renowned in one event, he can keep maximum eight (previously it was four), if a shooter is renowned in two events, he can keep maximum ten (previously it was seven), and if a shooter is renowned in more than two events, he can keep maximum twelve (previously it was seven) firearms under the exempted category.

Junior target shooters/ aspiring shooters are now allowed to possess two weapons (previously one) of any category in which the person is a junior target shooter or aspiring shooter.

