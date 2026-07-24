Cargo ship hit in Russian strikes in Black Sea was carrying grain: India

In response to Moscow indicating that a ship in Black Sea — in which four Indians were killed — was targeted for carrying military supplies for Ukraine, India said that the vessel was carrying “grain” as cargo.

This is significant with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raising the issue of targeting of ships and killing of Indian seafarers with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Delhi summoning a senior Russian diplomat in the Capital to lodge an official protest.

The Kremlin had earlier defended the missile strike on the cargo ship, saying Russian forces will continue targeting vessels it believes are carrying military supplies for Ukraine.