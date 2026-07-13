Indian seafarer missing as ship hit in Strait of Hormuz, MEA condemns attack

As Iran and the US attacked each other in the last 24 hours, Indian seafarers on a Cyprus-flagged ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz came under fire from Tehran — after which one Indian is missing while 10 have been rescued.

New Delhi on Sunday condemned the attack on the merchant vessel off the coast of Oman with these 11 Indian nationals on board, saying that the targeting of civilian shipping and infrastructure in the region must end.

This latest round of attacks have put Indian lives in danger yet again. The war in West Asia has so far claimed the lives of 11 Indians since February 28, when it started.

The US attacked Iran early Sunday morning over an Iranian strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz that set the container ship ablaze and forced its crew to abandon it.

Confirming that Indians have been caught in the crossfire, the Ministry of External Affairs said that 10 Indian nationals have been rescued while one is reportedly missing.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while one Indian National is reportedly missing,” it said in a statement which did not mention Iran.

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation. “We thank the Omani authorities for their support.” It said the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are “deeply worrisome”.

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“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the MEA said.

Explained Delhi’s diplomatic challenge The fresh strikes impacting Indian seafarers have put Delhi again in a diplomatic high-risk zone. Delhi’s engagement with Tehran and Washington is key towards safeguarding Indian lives in the region.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” it said.

The US Central Command said early Sunday morning that a Cyprus-flagged container ship was hit by Iran and suffered “significant engine room damage” and a civilian crew member was missing. “At 7:15 pm ET today [4.45 am IST], US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage,” the US Central Command said at 5.09 am IST.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said the ship had been travelling on a route hugging the shoreline of Oman. That’s been the way ships have entered and exited the Persian Gulf while avoiding Iranian territorial waters.

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said multiple vessels “disregarded our warnings and instructions to correct their course and proceed along the approved route.” One of them “was struck by a warning shot and brought to a stop.”

India has been careful in not naming Iran, but has condemned the attacks in the past including last week, on July 8, when it said that it is “deeply concerned” over the recent attacks and “escalation of tensions” in West Asia which underlines regional peace and security.

This latest escalation also comes at a time when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited four countries in West Asia, including Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain. He is now headed to the US.

India had sent an official delegation for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral earlier this month.