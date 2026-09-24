Indian seafarer succumbs to head injuries after missile attack on carrier off Oman coast

3 min readNew DelhiSep 24, 2026 04:00 AM IST
A seafarer from Uttar Pradesh succumbed to head injuries sustained after the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier that he was on was hit by a missile off the coast of Oman.
New Delhi has expressed deep worry on the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region, and has called for “dialogue and diplomacy” for peace in the region.
“My heartfelt condolences to the family of young Indian seafarer, Suraj Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, who tragically succumbed to head injuries following a missile attack on MV CAPE DAO off the coast of Oman. The entire nation stands with his family in this hour of grief,” Union Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal wrote on X.
He added that the government will ensure that the mortal remains of Yadav are brought home with full dignity, and every possible support is extended to his next of kin.
The vessel, MV CAPE DAO, had 20 Indian seafarers on board. All 19 surviving crew members have been safely evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman and are currently ashore, Sonowal said.
He added that directions have also been issued to maritime authorities to coordinate closely with Omani authorities and the ship management company to ensure the immediate and safe repatriation of the surviving crew.
Meanwhile, in a statement on Wednesday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack on the commercial vessel, while offering condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities for early repatriation of the Indian seafarers. We thank the Omani authorities for their support,” the MEA said.
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“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome,” it said, reiterating the call for “dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable early return of peace to the region”.
The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region must be restored at the earliest, the MEA said.
India has lost 10 seafarers in the West Asia conflict, according to data provided by the MEA to Parliament. In fact, at the recent BRICS Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed a ‘Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network’ to safeguard personnel working on commercial ships amid rising conflicts in key sea lanes.