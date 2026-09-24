Indian seafarer succumbs to head injuries after missile attack on carrier off Oman coast

A seafarer from Uttar Pradesh succumbed to head injuries sustained after the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier that he was on was hit by a missile off the coast of Oman.

New Delhi has expressed deep worry on the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region, and has called for “dialogue and diplomacy” for peace in the region.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of young Indian seafarer, Suraj Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, who tragically succumbed to head injuries following a missile attack on MV CAPE DAO off the coast of Oman. The entire nation stands with his family in this hour of grief,” Union Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal wrote on X.