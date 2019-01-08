ISCA to take declaration to keep ‘unscientific’ speakers off dais

The Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) has passed a resolution to obtain written declarations from every speaker, invited to the programme in future, stating that they would not speak anything “unscientific”.

Advertising

The association, in its Council, Executive Committee and General Body meetings, passed the resolution, wahich said that it would also obtain an advance copy of the abstract of the lectures of all speakers. According to the resolution, a speaker would be removed from the dais if they go beyond the purview of the abstract submitted to the ISCA.

The resoulutions were passed just days after a controversy was raked up by two speakers at the Children’s Science Congress during the 106th Indian Science Congress, which culminated on Monday at Lovely Professional University.

On January 4, Kannan Jegathala Krishnan, the main speaker at the Children’s Science Congress, had rejected Einstein’s theory of relativity, Newton’s theory of gravity and Hawking’s theories on black holes. Krishnan holds a PhD in “renewal energy systems” from the Department of Electrical Engineering in Victoria University, Melbourne.

Advertising

Another speaker, Andhra University vice-chancellor Prof G Nageswara Rao, had claimed that claimed that Kauravas in the Mahabharata were test tube babies produced by using stem cell technology.

Terming the experience shocking for every scientist, ISCA general president Dr Manoj Kumar Chakrabarti said that all ISCA members had condemned it during the general body, executive committee meeting. “We take abstract in plenary and sectional symposium from the speakers, but from now on we will take abstract from speakers during Children’s Science Congress too,” Chakrabarti said.

The association has also decided to have a chairperson during the Children’s Science Congress who would watch out for each word of speakers and if they speak anything unscientific, the Chairman would stop the speaker, he said.