Indian Science Congress 2019: Time capsule buried, to be opened after 100 yrs

A LAPTOP, a smartphone, a drone and VR glasses were among 100 items buried Friday as part of a Time Capsule during the ongoing 106th Indian Science Congress by three Nobel Laureates — Avram Hershko, F Duncan M Haldane and Thomas Christian Sudhof. The Capsule, which will remain buried for 100 years, was developed with an objective to “capture” the current technological essence for future generations.

The capsule was buried on the campus of Lovely Professional University (LPU), which is hosting the event, in Jalandhar’s Phagwara at a depth of 10 ft. According to university officials, it will be unearthed and opened on January 3, 2119.

“Some other products that will be preserved include solar panels, a hard disk with latest movies and current science books being used for teaching class XII students, and a mirror-less camera. The items were selected on the basis of an internal poll among the students,” an official of the university said.

The official said over 25 students across departments, including Electronics, Mechanical, Fashion, Agriculture, Design and computer were involved in the project of building the Capsule.

At the Science Congress, Andhra University V-C G Nageshwar Rao claimed that Kauravas were born due to stem cell and test tube technologies and India also possessed knowledge about guided missiles thousands of years ago.