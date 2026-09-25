Indian Railways winter fog update: 13 trains cancelled, services reduced for 3 months from December 2026

2 min readUpdated: Sep 25, 2026 08:43 AM IST
Indian Railways winter fog update: Indian Railways has announced changes to the operation of 13 trains for the winter fog period from December 2026 to February 2027. According to North Central Railway, four trains will remain fully cancelled, while several others will operate with fewer trips on selected days. Two trains will also be partially cancelled on specific sections of their routes.
In a statement, the zonal railway said that the changes have been announced due to operational reasons during the upcoming fog season. The cancellation and frequency-reduction dates vary from train to train, with the changes starting from December 1 and continuing until February 28, 2027.
4 trains to remain fully cancelled
North Central Railway has announced the fully cancellation of four trains during the winter period.
- Train No. 14112 Prayagraj-Muzaffarpur: Cancelled from December 2, 2026, to February 24, 2027.
- Train No. 14111 Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj: Cancelled from December 2, 2026, to February 24, 2027.
- Train No. 22198 Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Kolkata: Cancelled from December 4, 2026, to February 26, 2027.
- Train No. 22197 Kolkata-Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi: Cancelled from December 6, 2026, to February 28, 2027.
7 train services to have fewer trips
North Central Railway will also reduce the frequency of seven train services by cancelling their operations on specific days of the week.
- 11123 Gwalior-Barauni: Cancelled on Mondays and Thursdays from December 3, 2026, to February 25, 2027.
- 11124 Barauni-Gwalior: Cancelled on Tuesdays and Fridays from December 4, 2026, to February 26, 2027.
- 11109 Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Lucknow and 11110 Lucknow–Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi: Cancelled on Saturdays and Sundays from December 5, 2026, to February 28, 2027.
- 12033 Kanpur-New Delhi and 12034 New Delhi-Kanpur: Cancelled on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from December 1, 2026, to February 27, 2027.
- 12180 Agra Fort-Lucknow Junction and 12179 Lucknow Junction–Agra Fort: Cancelled on Saturdays and Sundays from December 5, 2026, to February 28, 2027.
- 11905 Agra Cantt-Hoshiarpur: Cancelled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from December 2, 2026, to February 26, 2027.
- 11906 Hoshiarpur-Agra Cantt: Cancelled on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from December 3, 2026, to February 27, 2027.
2 trains partially cancelled
Two weekly trains will be partially cancelled on specific sections of their routes.
- 12177 Howrah-Mathura: Partially cancelled between Agra Cantt and Mathura from December 4, 2026, to February 26, 2027.
- 12178 Mathura-Howrah: Partially cancelled between Mathura and Agra Cantt from December 7, 2026, to February 22, 2027.