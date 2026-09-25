Indian Railways winter fog update: 13 trains cancelled, services reduced for 3 months from December 2026

Indian Railways winter fog update: Indian Railways has announced changes to the operation of 13 trains for the winter fog period from December 2026 to February 2027. According to North Central Railway, four trains will remain fully cancelled, while several others will operate with fewer trips on selected days. Two trains will also be partially cancelled on specific sections of their routes.

In a statement, the zonal railway said that the changes have been announced due to operational reasons during the upcoming fog season. The cancellation and frequency-reduction dates vary from train to train, with the changes starting from December 1 and continuing until February 28, 2027.