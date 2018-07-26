Indian Railways will launch ‘Mission Satyanishtha’ to wipe out corruption

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (Express Photo/File) Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (Express Photo/File)

Starting Friday, all the 13 lakh employees of the Indian Railways will take turns to swear an oath publicly to “bring about integrity” and “eradicate corruption” – beginning with the top brass and carrying on to the lowest levels in the organistion throughout the year.

Termed “Mission Satyanishtha”, the program will involve railwaymen attending formal training course on probity and integrity in public life. On Friday, the Railway Board members and all senior officers of the ministry will swear the oath of ethics and integrity in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdry and others.

“This is to sensitize all railway officers and supervisors about the need to adhere to ethics and maintain high standards of probity in public life….I would like all General Managers to lead this mission,” Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani said in a letter to all railway units.

Friday, the function of oath-taking ceremony will be live webcast and all the zonal railways and production units have been asked to screen that to employees.

According to Lohani, who devised this idea, this will drive home the point that the organisation stands of corruption-free, ethical Indian Railways.

Former Cabinet Secretary Prabhat Kumar, Anil Swaroop, former Secretary, MHRD, and others will lecture railway ministry top bosses on subjects like positive thinking and ethics.

As per CVC statistics released every year, maximum corruption complaints are always against railway employees. In the corruption watchdog’s annual report for 2017 tabled in Parliament this year, 12,089 complaints were against functionaries of the national transporter among the total 23,609 complaints received that year. Railways has also featured as one of the few organisations which went against CVC advice on individual cases of corruption as per the Prevention of Corruption Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App