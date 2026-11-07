Indian Railways’ War Room: Indian Railways is using AI-based systems, live CCTV feeds and real-time operational data to monitor railway stations and manage the rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja. On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the functioning of the War Room at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, where officials monitor multiple railway stations, track train movements and delays, and assess passenger-related issues to ensure smoother operations and better crowd management.

The War Room serves as a centralised monitoring and coordination facility, allowing railway officials to keep an eye on several stations at the same time. Live CCTV feeds cover important areas such as platforms, foot-over bridges, and station surroundings. The facility also allows officials to zoom in on individual camera feeds to closely examine specific locations and assess situations.