Indian Railways approves Rs 299 crore Visakhapatnam Coaching Yard upgrade to handle more trains

2 min readJul 30, 2026 07:24 PM IST
Remodelling of Visakhapatnam Coaching Yard: Indian Railways has approved a Rs 299 crore project to modernise the Visakhapatnam Coaching Yard. The upgradation work is aimed at increasing train handling capacity, improving maintenance facilities and enhancing operational efficiency.
Visakhapatnam railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone. It is one of the busiest railway terminals in the country. It is a major coaching terminal handling nearly 80,000 passengers every day with an average of 113 trains daily.
In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said the sanctioned project includes the comprehensive remodelling of the Visakhapatnam Coaching Yard through the construction of additional lines and platforms, along with the installation of Electronic Interlocking (EI).
“Owing to the existing yard layout, terminating and through trains are required to negotiate surface crossings, leading to detention at approach signals, reduced platform availability and operational constraints.
The yard remodelling will minimise the impact of these surface crossings, reduce detention time, improve platform occupancy and enable handling of additional trains,” it said.
It further added that additional infrastructure will enable Visakhapatnam railway station to handle growing passenger demand more efficiently while improving train punctuality and reducing detention.
Visakhapatnam Coaching Yard upgrade
The major capacity enhancement and passenger-centric infrastructure works approved to increase train originating capacity at Visakhapatnam railway station are as follows:
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- Dismantling of line loop lines and reorganising the point zones.
- Widening of the existing six platforms.
- Construction of six additional platforms equipped with modern passenger amenities.
- Construction of six additional railway lines.
- Development of passenger utilities, including ramps, lifts and escalators on the widened platforms to improve accessibility and passenger convenience.
- Creation of a new entrance on the eastern side of the station along with relocation of the Passenger Reservation System (PRS).
- Installation of Electronic Interlocking (EI) in the Visakhapatnam station yard along with development of surface parking facilities and an efficient circulating area plan.