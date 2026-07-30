Indian Railways approves Rs 299 crore Visakhapatnam Coaching Yard upgrade to handle more trains

Remodelling of Visakhapatnam Coaching Yard: Indian Railways has approved a Rs 299 crore project to modernise the Visakhapatnam Coaching Yard. The upgradation work is aimed at increasing train handling capacity, improving maintenance facilities and enhancing operational efficiency.

Visakhapatnam railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone. It is one of the busiest railway terminals in the country. It is a major coaching terminal handling nearly 80,000 passengers every day with an average of 113 trains daily.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said the sanctioned project includes the comprehensive remodelling of the Visakhapatnam Coaching Yard through the construction of additional lines and platforms, along with the installation of Electronic Interlocking (EI).