Indian Railways’ VIKALP scheme is for wait-listed passengers: All you need to know

Under IRCTC’s VIKALP scheme, once confirmed in alternate train, cancellation charges will be as per your berth/train status in alternate train. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File) Under IRCTC’s VIKALP scheme, once confirmed in alternate train, cancellation charges will be as per your berth/train status in alternate train. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a scheme — aptly named VIKALP — for wait-listed passengers to provide confirmed berth in an alternate train. Under the VIKALP or alternate train accommodation scheme (ATAS), the boarding and the termination stations might change to nearby stations and the passengers will have to be prepared as they could be shifted to an alternate train that can leave 12 hours prior to the scheduled departure time of the train they have booked their tickets in.

Passengers of all trains and classes can opt for maximum five trains under this scheme. However, the scheme does not assure confirmed berth as it depends on the availability of seats and train. This scheme is already implemented in some trains earlier.

Passengers will not be charged extra and would not be refunded for difference of fare under this scheme. Along with this, either all passengers — opting for VIKALP — of a PNR or none will be transferred to alternate train in same class.

Here are the key features of IRCTC’s VIKALP scheme:

# Opting for VIKALP does not mean that confirmed berth will be provided to passengers in an alternate train. It is subject to the availability of train and berth.

# Once confirmed in alternate train, cancellation charges will be as per your berth/train status in alternate train.

# In this scheme, your boarding and terminating stations might change to nearby principal stations.

# You can be transferred to any alternate train available within 12 hours from the scheduled departure of original train, in which you have booked.

# Preference of accommodation in alternate trains is based on departure time of trains selected by user.

# Passenger will have to check the PNR status after charting.

# Train list once selected under VIKALP scheme can be updated only once.

# Indian Railways introduces special trains before 2-3 days scheduled departure of the train. User may update their VIKALP opted train list accordingly up to 24 hours of scheduled departure of train.

# This scheme can be availed by passengers of all train types and classes.

# The scheme is applicable to all wait-listed passengers irrespective of booking quota and concession.

# Under this scheme, passengers can opt for a maximum of five trains.

# VIKALP-opted passengers, who booked in waiting and remain fully wait-listed after charting, will only be considered for allotment in the alternate train.

# No extra charges shall be taken from passenger or any refund shall be provided for difference of fare.

# Either all passengers of a PNR or none will be transferred to alternate train in same class. The passenger can be considered for shifting to a train leaving from any station amongst the cluster of stations defined by the Railways based on the convenience of the passengers to a station serving the destination station on the same analogy.

# The VIKALP opted passengers who have been provided accommodation in the alternate train will not figure in the wait-listed charts of their original train. A separate list of passengers transferred in alternate train will be pasted along with the confirmed and wait-list charts.

# The passenger allotted alternate accommodation can travel in the alternate train on authority of original ERS/SMS.

# Wait-listed passengers of original train shall not be allowed to board the original train if allotted alternate accommodation.

# Passengers once provided alternate accommodation in alternate train will be treated as normal passengers in alternate train and will be eligible for upgradation.

# In rare situations, passengers who have been provided alternate accommodation might get dropped/re-allotted in alternate train due to last minute change in composition of the alternate train at the time of chart preparation. So, passengers who have been provided alternate accommodation should check PNR status also after preparation of charts of the alternate train for final status.

# This information will be available on Call Centre (139), PRS Enquiry Counters, Passenger Operated Enquiry Terminals installed at stations and web enquiry on indianrail.gov.in

# When VIKALP- opted passenger opt to cancel after he has been given an alternate accommodation, he will be treated as a confirmed passenger and the cancellation rules will apply accordingly.

# No refund for difference of fare between the original train and the alternate train, including Tatkal charges, will be given to re-allocated passengers.

# Once an VIKALP opted passenger has been allotted alternate accommodation, journey modification will not be permitted. If required, the passenger will have to cancel the ticket and book a fresh ticket for modified journey.

# When a passenger who has been allotted alternate accommodation has not performed his journey in the alternate train, he can claim for refunds by filing a TDR request.

# Train list once selected under VIKALP scheme cannot be changed.

# VIKALP Scheme once successfully opted cannot be changed.

