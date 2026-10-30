Indian Railways to launch Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services between Varanasi and New Delhi from Varanasi tomorrow.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Oct 30, 2026 06:02 PM IST
Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper trainVaranasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train
Make us preferred source on Google

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train launch: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi. This new semi-high-speed train will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Varanasi tomorrow. It will offer passengers a faster and another option for overnight travel.

The new train is expected to improve connectivity between Varanasi, a major religious and cultural destination, and the national capital. It will benefit pilgrims, tourists, students, working professionals and other passengers travelling between eastern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Also Read | Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run: Check stoppages, timings

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route and stoppages

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will connect Varanasi with New Delhi via Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad. These stops will provide connectivity to several important cities and surrounding districts across Uttar Pradesh.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The train will operate six days a week, with Friday being the non-operational day for the Varanasi-originating service and Saturday for the New Delhi-originating service.

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Timings

According to the Railway Ministry, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 PM and arrive in New Delhi at 6:10 AM the following morning.

In the return direction, the train will leave New Delhi at 9:40 PM and reach Varanasi at 7:10 AM the next day.

The new service will reduce travel time compared with the existing Shiv Ganga Express. The journey from Varanasi to New Delhi will be shorter by 55 minutes, while the return journey from New Delhi to Varanasi will take 35 minutes less.

Story continues below this ad

The overnight schedule will allow passengers to travel at night and reach their destination the following morning, making it an easier option for those travelling for work, education, tourism and religious purposes.

Also Read | Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: How UP’s new semi-high-speed train could transform overnight rail travel

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Key features and facilities

Designed for long-distance overnight journeys, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train has modern safety systems, improved passenger amenities and advanced technology. Some of its key features include:

Safety and security

  • Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS).
  • CCTV cameras for passenger safety and surveillance.
  • Smoke and Fire Detection System.
  • Emergency passenger alarm push buttons.
  • Fire safety systems complying with EN45545 HL3 standards.
  • Disaster management lighting.

Passenger comfort and convenience

  • Ergonomically designed toilets with vacuum evacuation systems.
  • Specially designed berths and toilets for passengers with disabilities.
  • Spacious luggage storage facilities.
  • USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports.
  • Three-pin charging sockets.
  • Wi-Fi connectivity.
  • Hot-water shower facilities in First AC coaches.
  • Noise insulation for a quieter onboard experience.

Advanced technology and design

Story continues below this ad
  • Regenerative braking system for improved energy efficiency.
  • Advanced aerodynamic design for smoother acceleration.
  • Austenitic stainless-steel coach body.
  • Automatic sliding plug doors.
  • Fully sealed flexible gangways.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments