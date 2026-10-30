Indian Railways to launch Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train tomorrow

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train launch: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi. This new semi-high-speed train will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Varanasi tomorrow. It will offer passengers a faster and another option for overnight travel.

The new train is expected to improve connectivity between Varanasi, a major religious and cultural destination, and the national capital. It will benefit pilgrims, tourists, students, working professionals and other passengers travelling between eastern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route and stoppages

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will connect Varanasi with New Delhi via Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad. These stops will provide connectivity to several important cities and surrounding districts across Uttar Pradesh.