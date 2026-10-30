Indian Railways to launch Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train tomorrow

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Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train launch: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi. This new semi-high-speed train will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Varanasi tomorrow. It will offer passengers a faster and another option for overnight travel.
The new train is expected to improve connectivity between Varanasi, a major religious and cultural destination, and the national capital. It will benefit pilgrims, tourists, students, working professionals and other passengers travelling between eastern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
The new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will connect Varanasi with New Delhi via Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad. These stops will provide connectivity to several important cities and surrounding districts across Uttar Pradesh.
The train will operate six days a week, with Friday being the non-operational day for the Varanasi-originating service and Saturday for the New Delhi-originating service.
According to the Railway Ministry, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 PM and arrive in New Delhi at 6:10 AM the following morning.
In the return direction, the train will leave New Delhi at 9:40 PM and reach Varanasi at 7:10 AM the next day.
The new service will reduce travel time compared with the existing Shiv Ganga Express. The journey from Varanasi to New Delhi will be shorter by 55 minutes, while the return journey from New Delhi to Varanasi will take 35 minutes less.
The overnight schedule will allow passengers to travel at night and reach their destination the following morning, making it an easier option for those travelling for work, education, tourism and religious purposes.
Designed for long-distance overnight journeys, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train has modern safety systems, improved passenger amenities and advanced technology. Some of its key features include:
Safety and security
Passenger comfort and convenience
Advanced technology and design