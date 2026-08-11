India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper gets 126% occupancy on Howrah-Kamakhya route

Vande Bharat Sleeper occupancy: India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Howrah-Kamakhya route has recorded 126 per cent occupancy. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda Town railway station in West Bengal on January 17, 2026. This orange and grey coloured train has cut travel time by up to six hours.

Developed by BEML using ICF (Integral Coach Factory) technology, the semi-high-speed train operates as train number 27575/27576. It is being operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the Vande Bharat Sleeper train received a strong response from passengers between January and July 2026.