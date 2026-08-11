India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper gets 126% occupancy on Howrah-Kamakhya route

Vande Bharat Sleeper occupancy reached 126% on the Howrah-Kamakhya service. During its journey, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train halts at 13 stations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readAug 11, 2026 06:44 PM IST
India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper on the Howrah-Kamakhya route. (Image: NFR)India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper on the Howrah-Kamakhya route. (Image: NFR)
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Vande Bharat Sleeper occupancy: India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Howrah-Kamakhya route has recorded 126 per cent occupancy. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda Town railway station in West Bengal on January 17, 2026. This orange and grey coloured train has cut travel time by up to six hours.

Developed by BEML using ICF (Integral Coach Factory) technology, the semi-high-speed train operates as train number 27575/27576. It is being operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

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According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the Vande Bharat Sleeper train received a strong response from passengers between January and July 2026.

The Railway official said that the Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Kamakhya and Howrah has received a strong response from passengers.

Train number 27576, operating from Kamakhya to Howrah, recorded 103 per cent occupancy, while train number 27575, running from Howrah to Kamakhya, recorded 126 per cent occupancy.

“The strong occupancy levels reflect the growing preference of passengers for improved connectivity, comfortable travel and enhanced passenger services,” the CPRO said.

Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Howrah and Kamakhya, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train halts at 13 stations. These are: Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, New Farakka, Malda Town, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon and Rangiya. The train is composed of 16 coaches: 11 AC 3-tier, four AC 2-tier and one AC 1st class.

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Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Time table

Train number 27575, the Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper, departs from Howrah at 18:20 hrs and arrive at Kamakhya at 08:20 hrs the following day. In the return direction, train number 27576 leaves Kamakhya at 18:15 hrs and reach Howrah at 08:15 hrs the next day.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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