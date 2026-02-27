Indian Railways’ UTS App to discontinue from March 1: What happens to your R-Wallet balance?

UTS App Discontinued: Indian Railways (IR) is set to discontinue the service of its UTS mobile application from March 1. Launched on December 27, 2014, the UTS mobile application allows passengers to book unreserved train tickets, including season tickets and platform tickets. Following the decommissioning of the UTS on Mobile App, the national transporter has advised passengers to shift to the RailOne App for booking and related services.

Also Read | Railways to discontinue UTS app from March 1; passengers to switch to RailOne for ticket booking

RailOne App to be the Unified Platform for Passenger Services

Also known as Indian Railways’ Super App, the RailOne App offers a Unreserved, Season and Platform ticketing, along with access to reserved ticketing services, through a single, user-friendly interface. The RailOne App has been developed by Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS).