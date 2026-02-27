Indian Railways’ UTS App to discontinue from March 1: What happens to your R-Wallet balance?

UTS App Discontinued:Indian Railways (IR) is set to discontinue the service of its UTS mobile application from March 1. Launched on December 27, 2014, the UTS mobile application allows passengers to book unreserved train tickets, including season tickets and platform tickets. Following the decommissioning of the UTS on Mobile App, the national transporter has advised passengers to shift to the RailOne App for booking and related services.
RailOne App to be the Unified Platform for Passenger Services
Also known as Indian Railways’ Super App, the RailOne App offers a Unreserved, Season and Platform ticketing, along with access to reserved ticketing services, through a single, user-friendly interface. The RailOne App has been developed by Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS).
In a statement on Friday, CRIS said: “Services of your UTS App is now transferred to all new RailOne App. UTS App will be discontinued wef 01.03.2026. Please download RailOne App today to continue using services.”
Indian Railways RailOne App: Get 3% Bonus on Unreserved Ticket Bookings
Since January 2026, the Ministry of Railways has been promoting digital ticketing by offering incentives to passengers using the RailOne mobile application. The RailOne app has been designed to meet all rail travel needs.
The passengers booking unreserved tickets on the RailOne app will receive a 3 per cent discount across all digital payment modes. This discount will be applicable for unreserved ticket bookings made using digital payment options such as UPI, debit cards, credit cards, net banking, etc., on the RailOne platform.
“For passengers booking unreserved tickets through R-wallet, the existing system of 3% bonus as cashback shall continue without any change. The 3% discount scheme for unreserved ticket bookings through digital payment modes on RailOne app will be valid for a period of six months, from 14.01.2026 to 14.07.2026,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
UTS App to Shut Down from March 1: What happens to your R-Wallet amount?
R-Wallet is closed wallet of Indian Railways. As the UTS app service will be discontinued from March 1, the national transporter has assured that the existing R-Wallet balance of users on the UTS App will remain completely safe and secure. “Your R-Wallet amount will be transferred to RailOne. Please use the same Mobile Number as of UTS to register on RailOne,” CRIS said.
