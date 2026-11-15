Indian Railways shifts over 2,200 trains to upgraded Passenger Reservation System

Indian Railways New Passenger Reservation System: The Ministry of Railways has shifted more than 2,200 trains to the upgraded Passenger Reservation System (PRS). The national transporter began shifting trains to the new PRS in August as part of its plan to revamp the 40-year-old reservation system.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Railway Board official said that, as of October 30, 2026, over 2,200 trains had been migrated to the revamped PRS, which is being developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

“More than 2,200 trains have now been shifted to the revamped PRS being developed by CRIS, as on 30th October 2026,” the official said.