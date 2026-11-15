Indian Railways shifts over 2,200 trains to upgraded Passenger Reservation System

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
Indian Railways New Passenger Reservation System: The Ministry of Railways has shifted more than 2,200 trains to the upgraded Passenger Reservation System (PRS). The national transporter began shifting trains to the new PRS in August as part of its plan to revamp the 40-year-old reservation system.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Railway Board official said that, as of October 30, 2026, over 2,200 trains had been migrated to the revamped PRS, which is being developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).
“More than 2,200 trains have now been shifted to the revamped PRS being developed by CRIS, as on 30th October 2026,” the official said.
The PRS is the computerised system used by Indian Railways to manage reserved train tickets. It allows passengers to book, change and cancel tickets, while also handling seat allocation, waitlists, RAC status, reservation charts and passenger enquiries.
Introduced in 1986, Indian Railways’ Passenger Reservation System (PRS) has undergone several upgrades over the past four decades. The national transporter has now expanded the system’s capacity by utilising various technologies.
Indian Railways’ internet ticket booking services was launched in 2002. Currently, about 89 per cent of the country’s total train ticketing demand is being met through online platforms.
Recently, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) announced that it is upgrading its ticket booking system to reduce website disruptions during peak hours and improve the online booking experience.
The upgrades involve two major changes. The first is an upgrade of the Next Generation e-Ticketing (NGET) infrastructure, covering servers, storage, networking, and software. The second is the implementation of an active-active disaster recovery system, which will help keep services running even if one system faces an outage.
Launched in 2025, Indian Railways’ super app RailOne now uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide more accurate predictions on ticket confirmations. When a user books a ticket, the app indicates whether a waitlisted ticket is likely to get confirmed or not.
According to Railways, the accuracy of the waiting-list confirmation prediction on the RailOne mobile application has risen from a previous 53 per cent to 94 per cent. This app offers several integrated features, covering almost all railway services such as booking, cancellation, and refunds for reserved, unreserved and platform tickets.
It also provides real-time updates on ticket waiting status, train schedules, live train running status, platform information, coach position, and services like Rail Madad for passenger assistance.