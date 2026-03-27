Indian Railways update: Rajkot Division runs its first long-haul freight train with 87 wagons

Indian Railways freight train: Indian Railways‘ (IR) Rajkot Division has set a new record by operating its first long-haul “Mega Freight Train”. The division also earned revenue of approximately Rs 40 lakh from the operation of this freight train. The Rajkot Division falls under the administrative control of Western Railway (WR) zone.

On March 24, the national transporter successfully operated this long-haul freight train from Windmill near Jamnagar to Katosan Road in Ahmedabad Division. The train covers a distance of around 306 km at an average speed of 30.50 kmph.

“This marks a major advancement in freight handling capability, operational efficiency and optimal utilization of resources. The successful operation demonstrates the division’s technical capability, meticulous planning and effective inter-divisional coordination,” it said in a statement.