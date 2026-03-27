Indian Railways update: Rajkot Division runs its first long-haul freight train with 87 wagons

Indian Railways freight train:Indian Railways‘ (IR) Rajkot Division has set a new record by operating its first long-haul “Mega Freight Train”. The division also earned revenue of approximately Rs 40 lakh from the operation of this freight train. The Rajkot Division falls under the administrative control of Western Railway (WR) zone.
On March 24, the national transporter successfully operated this long-haul freight train from Windmill near Jamnagar to Katosan Road in Ahmedabad Division. The train covers a distance of around 306 km at an average speed of 30.50 kmph.
“This marks a major advancement in freight handling capability, operational efficiency and optimal utilization of resources. The successful operation demonstrates the division’s technical capability, meticulous planning and effective inter-divisional coordination,” it said in a statement.
According to Rajkot Division, the long-haul freight train was operated with a single crew for the entire journey, whereas it would normally require two separate crews for two freight trains.
Integrated Formation of 87 WagonsLong-haul freight train formed by integrating two freight rakes · Indian Railways
87
Total Wagons
2
Freight Rakes
45
Container Wagons
42
Covered Wagons
🚂 Train Formation Visualised
🚂
Section 145 Container Wagons
Section 242 Covered Wagons
🔵 First Section
45
Container Wagons
🟠 Second Section
42
Covered Wagons
✅ Benefits of Integrated Formation
📦Transportation of a larger volume of freight in a single run
🛤️Reduces the requirement of multiple train paths
⚙️Ensures better asset utilisation across the network
Key benefits of Rajkot Division’s first long-haul freight train
According to Railways, the operation of long-haul freight trains offers several advantages:
Enhances line capacity by utilizing a single path for multiple rakes
Increases throughput and freight carrying capacity
Reduces transit time due to fewer detentions
Improves cost efficiency and competitiveness of rail transport
Optimizes crew utilization by reducing requirement from multiple crews to a single crew
All about India’s longest freight train with 354 wagons, 7 engines
Last year, the national transporter successfully operated “Rudrastra,” a long freight train formed by combining six empty BOXN rakes, from Ganjkhwaja station to Sonnagar of DDU division. This freight train is about 4.5 km long, and is the longest freight train of Indian Railways till date.
It include a total of 354 wagons and 7 engines. This goods train ran on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from Ganjkhwaja to Sonnagar of DDU division and then on the normal track of Indian Railways towards Garhwa Road, the railways said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More