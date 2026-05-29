Indian Railways unveils new 18-star logo after formation of South Coast Railway zone

Indian Railways new logo: Indian Railways (IR) has unveiled a new logo following the creation of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone as the 18th Zonal Railway in the country. The newly formed railway zone will officially become operational from June 1, 2026. In an office order issued on May 27, 2026, the Railway Board stated that the revised Indian Railways logo has been approved by the Chairman of the Railway Board (CRB) for official use.

“The revised Indian Railways logo incorporating 18 stars in red colour, consequent upon the creation of South Coast Railway (SCoR) as the 18th Zonal Railway, has been approved by CRB & CEO for official use across Indian Railways. The revised logo has been adopted consequent upon operationalization of South Coast Railway (SCoR) as a new Zonal Railway,” reads the statement.