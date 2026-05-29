Indian Railways unveils new 18-star logo after formation of South Coast Railway zone

Indian Railways new logo:Indian Railways (IR) has unveiled a new logo following the creation of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone as the 18th Zonal Railway in the country. The newly formed railway zone will officially become operational from June 1, 2026. In an office order issued on May 27, 2026, the Railway Board stated that the revised Indian Railways logo has been approved by the Chairman of the Railway Board (CRB) for official use.
“The revised Indian Railways logo incorporating 18 stars in red colour, consequent upon the creation of South Coast Railway (SCoR) as the 18th Zonal Railway, has been approved by CRB & CEO for official use across Indian Railways. The revised logo has been adopted consequent upon operationalization of South Coast Railway (SCoR) as a new Zonal Railway,” reads the statement.
On January 8, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam. The new headquarters is being developed on 52.2 acres of land at Mudasarlova.
“The work of setting up of South Coast Railways’ Zone HQ has been sanctioned at latest estimated cost of Rs 183.58 crore. Tender for construction of zonal headquarters office building has been awarded,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written statement in Rajya Sabha on August 8, 2025.
South Coast Railway zone divisions
The South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone will comprise Guntakal, Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam (Waltair) railway divisions covering the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
South Coast Railway zone gazette notification
In a gazette notification issued on May 4, 2026, the Ministry of Railways said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (4) of Section 3 of the Railways Act, 1989 (No.24 of 1989), the Central Government hereby constitutes a new Zonal Railway namely SOUTH COAST RAILWAY with headquarters at Visakhapatnam, out of the existing East Coast Railway and South Central Railway zones, with effect from 01.06.2026.”
According to the notification, the existing Waltair Division of East Coast Railway will be bifurcated in two parts. One part will remain under the existing East Coast Railway and will be renamed as the new Rayagada Division, while the remaining portion of the Waltair Division will become part of the newly created South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone and will be renamed as the Visakhapatnam Division.
Indian Railways: Visakhapatnam Division — Restructuring w.e.f. 01 June 2026
New jurisdiction | Divisional boundary changes | South Coast & South Central Railway
463 kmTotal route under Visakhapatnam
01 Jun 2026Effective date
3 sectionsTransferred between divisions
📍 Visakhapatnam Division: Area of Jurisdiction (South Coast Railway)
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More