Railways clarifies unreserved ticket rule, says screenshots cannot be used for travel

Indian Railways unreserved ticket rules: Indian Railways (IR) has clarified that screenshots of unreserved tickets are not accepted as valid proof of travel. In a statement, the national transporter said digital ticket bookings have become popular among rail passengers. However, it cautioned that a lack of awareness about digital ticketing rules could result in inconvenience and penalties during the journey.

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM) of West Central Railway’s Kota Division, an unreserved ticket booked via the RailOne app is valid only on the specific mobile phone where the app is registered and from which the ticket was booked. He added that A screenshot of a ticket booked by another person on their mobile – sent via WhatsApp or other means – is not considered valid travel authority.