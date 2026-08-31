Railways clarifies unreserved ticket rule, says screenshots cannot be used for travel

3 min readAug 31, 2026 03:25 PM IST
Indian Railways unreserved ticket rules: Indian Railways (IR) has clarified that screenshots of unreserved tickets are not accepted as valid proof of travel. In a statement, the national transporter said digital ticket bookings have become popular among rail passengers. However, it cautioned that a lack of awareness about digital ticketing rules could result in inconvenience and penalties during the journey.
According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM) of West Central Railway’s Kota Division, an unreserved ticket booked via the RailOne app is valid only on the specific mobile phone where the app is registered and from which the ticket was booked. He added that A screenshot of a ticket booked by another person on their mobile – sent via WhatsApp or other means – is not considered valid travel authority.
“Passengers should book tickets themselves using their registered mobile phones and carry that same phone with them during the journey,” Jain said.
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Ticket must be booked before boarding train
The railway official also stated that valid ticket must be obtained before commencing the journey. He added that a passenger cannot board a train without a ticket and then generate an unreserved ticket on the mobile phone after noticing ticket-checking staff.
Similarly, obtaining a ticket through someone else’s mobile phone and carrying its screenshot does not meet the prescribed digital ticketing requirements, Jain said. “To display the digital ticket, the mobile phone must be switched on and sufficiently charged,” the official said.
RailOne unreserved ticket rules for passengers
According to Railways, passengers using the RailOne app should keep the following points in mind:
- Obtain a valid ticket before starting the journey.
- Book unreserved tickets via the RailOne app using only your registered mobile phone.
- The ticket must be available on the same mobile phone used to book it.
- A ticket or screenshot received via WhatsApp is not valid travel authority.
- A ticket booked from a registered mobile is valid only for the holder of that mobile.
- Carry the relevant mobile phone with you during the journey and ensure it is sufficiently charged.
The railway official further said that the minimum penalty for travelling without a proper ticket or with an irregular ticket has been increased from Rs 250 to Rs 500 w.e.f June 19, 2026.