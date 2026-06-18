Indian Railways eyes unified RRB portal to streamline recruitment process

Indian Railways is exploring the creation of a unified Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) portal to streamline recruitment procedures across zones. (Image generated using AI)

Railway Recruitment Board: The Ministry of Railways is considering the launch of a unified portal that will integrate all Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) platforms. The move aims at making the railway recruitment process more efficient and coordinated nationwide.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Railway Board official has confirmed the development. The official said the proposal is currently under discussion. “Yes, the launch of a unified RRB portal is under discussion. It is being considered to ensure better coordination,” he said.

The process of recruitment for various posts in Railways is done through RRB. Each RRB has a Chairman, a Member Secretary, an Assistant Secretary and supporting non-gazetted staff. At present, there are 21 RRBs across the country responsible for handling recruitment in their respective regions. These are located in: