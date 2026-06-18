Indian Railways eyes unified RRB portal to streamline recruitment process

2 min readUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 03:20 PM IST
Railway Recruitment Board: The Ministry of Railways is considering the launch of a unified portal that will integrate all Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) platforms. The move aims at making the railway recruitment process more efficient and coordinated nationwide.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Railway Board official has confirmed the development. The official said the proposal is currently under discussion. “Yes, the launch of a unified RRB portal is under discussion. It is being considered to ensure better coordination,” he said.
The process of recruitment for various posts in Railways is done through RRB. Each RRB has a Chairman, a Member Secretary, an Assistant Secretary and supporting non-gazetted staff. At present, there are 21 RRBs across the country responsible for handling recruitment in their respective regions. These are located in:
Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Prayagraj, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri and Trivendrum.
🏛️ All 21 RRB Locations Alphabetical Order
1Ahmedabad
2Ajmer
3Prayagraj
4Bengaluru
5Bhopal
6Bhubaneshwar
7Bilaspur
8Chandigarh
9Chennai
10Gorakhpur
11Guwahati
12Jammu
13Kolkata
14Malda
15Mumbai
16Muzaffarpur
17Patna
18Ranchi
19Secunderabad
20Siliguri
21Trivendrum
21 RRBs currently handle railway recruitment across their respective regions in India.
RRB Recruitment Process
Last week, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a high-level review meeting on the RRB recruitment process. The minister underlined the need for a more transparent, accurate and technology-driven system.
He also discussed the progress made in shifting departmental examinations to Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and stressed that more and more tablet-based examinations should be introduced wherever feasible, so that recruitment becomes faster, more efficient and user-friendly.
The Union Minister also directed RRBs to strengthen communication with candidates and stakeholders. He stated that the railway recruitment system must keep evolving through the use of technology, faster processes and greater accountability.
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In a statement, the national transporter said: “Indian Railways has recruited 43,781 candidates in FY 2025-26 through completed recruitment cycles covering 47,084 vacancies across six major categories…These include 18,799 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilots, 14,298 for Technicians, 452 for Sub-Inspectors, 4,208 for Constables, 7,951 for Junior Engineers (JE)/DMS/CMA, and 1,376 for Paramedical categories.”
More than 55,000 vacancies have been notified, with the final selection process expected to be completed within the next six months to one year, it said.