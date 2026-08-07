Indian Railways allows persons with disabilities holding UDID cards to travel on local, passenger trains

Indian Railways UDID card new rules: The Ministry of Railways has allowed persons with disabilities (PwDs) holding a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card to travel on suburban (local) and passenger trains under revised guidelines.

In a letter dated July 30, 2026, the Railway Board (RB) directed all Principal Chief Commercial Managers (PCCMs) across its zones to allow persons with disabilities (PwDs) holding a valid Unique Disability ID (UDID) card to travel in coaches reserved for PwDs on suburban and ordinary passenger trains. Under the revised guidelines, the following categories of PwDs will be treated as bona fide passengers for travel in these earmarked coaches: