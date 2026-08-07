Indian Railways allows persons with disabilities holding UDID cards to travel on local, passenger trains

3 min readUpdated: Aug 7, 2026 01:35 PM IST
Indian Railways UDID card new rules: The Ministry of Railways has allowed persons with disabilities (PwDs) holding a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card to travel on suburban (local) and passenger trains under revised guidelines.
In a letter dated July 30, 2026, the Railway Board (RB) directed all Principal Chief Commercial Managers (PCCMs) across its zones to allow persons with disabilities (PwDs) holding a valid Unique Disability ID (UDID) card to travel in coaches reserved for PwDs on suburban and ordinary passenger trains. Under the revised guidelines, the following categories of PwDs will be treated as bona fide passengers for travel in these earmarked coaches:
- PwDs eligible for concessional train fares, who are carrying either a concession certificate in the prescribed format or a Railway Divyangjan Card issued by Indian Railways.
- PwDs holding a valid UDID card issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), even if they are not eligible for any railway fare concession.
However, both categories of PwDs must carry a valid identity document i.e., either a UDID card, Railway Divyangjan Card, or concession certificate in the prescribed format, along with a valid travel authority, such as a journey ticket or season ticket, while travelling.
The national transporter said passengers who are not authorised to travel in coaches reserved for PwDs will face action under the provisions of the Railway Act, 1989.
“It is reiterated that these instructions enable PwDs holding valid UDID cards issued by DEPwD to undertake the journey in the coaches earmarked for PwDs, but do not extend concessional fare facility to them. They should procure a valid authority to travel on payment of due fare before boarding the train,” the RB said.
Earlier, on April 2, 2026, the Railway Board, in a letter to all zonal railways, allowed PwDs holding valid UDID cards to travel in SLRD (Second Class-cum-Luggage and Brake Van with Compartment for Divyangjan) and LSLRD coaches reserved for PwDs, provided they carried a valid journey ticket or other authorised travel document.
“It is clarified that PwDs holding valid UDID cards issued by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) and also those PwDs who have been granted concessional fare facility by Indian Railways will be čonsidered as bonafide passengers for travelling in the SLRD/LSLRD coaches earmarked for PwDs subject to holding a valid authority to travel,” it said.