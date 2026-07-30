Indian Railways TTE Rules: How many coaches can one ticket examiner cover?

Indian Railways TTE rules are aimed at ensuring efficient ticket checking and passenger assistance during train journeys. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways TTE Rules: In Indian Railways, a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) is primarily responsible for ensuring that passengers travel with a valid ticket or pass and that any luggage exceeding the free allowance is properly charged. The TTE also prevents unauthorised travel and entry into coaches, including by platform ticket holders who are not permitted to travel.

Apart from checking tickets, TTEs have several other responsibilities. They are required to take action against passengers smoking in public areas, report the carriage of inflammable, dangerous or prohibited goods, and assist with onboard announcements to welcome passengers.

TTEs are also responsible for responding to medical emergencies. If a passenger or their companion reports a health problem requiring immediate attention, the TTE must inform the next railway station or control office so that medical assistance can be arranged at the nearest station with hospital facilities.