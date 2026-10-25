Indian Railways extends 45-paise travel insurance to counter tickets

Indian Railways extends its 45-paise travel insurance scheme to counter tickets, bringing offline bookings within the scope of the passenger insurance initiative.

Written by: Anish Mondal
4 min readOct 25, 2026 07:22 PM IST
Railway counter ticket insurance: What the 45-paise cover means (Image: SCoR)Railway counter ticket insurance: What the 45-paise cover means (Image: SCoR)
Make us preferred source on Google

Indian Railways 45-paise travel insurance: The Ministry of Railways has extended the Optional Travel Insurance (OTI) scheme to passengers booking reserved tickets at railway reservation counters. From October 27, passengers can opt for travel insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh by paying just 45 paise per person, including taxes.

Until now, the facility was available only to passengers booking e-tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app. Now, the extension will bring passengers purchasing reserved tickets through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters under the same insurance framework.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court directed Indian Railways to provide travel insurance coverage to tickets purchased at reservation counters from October 27. The court warned that the Railway Board would be held directly responsible for any failure to implement the order.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The direction came on a plea filed in the wake of the June 2023 Odisha train accident, seeking a commission of inquiry to probe the crash. The petitioner attributed the accident to the non-implementation of the Kavach safety system and also sought directions to ensure its early implementation across all trains.

Digital payment and mobile number mandatory

According to the Railways, passengers opting for insurance must provide a mobile number and pay the premium digitally along with the ticket fare. Policy details will be sent to their registered mobile number. Passengers who do not opt for the insurance will not be covered under the scheme.

“Passengers opting for the facility must provide a valid mobile number and make digital payments for their tickets and insurance premiums through UPI, debit or credit cards, or QR code-based payment systems. The insurance facility will not be available to passengers making cash payments. Policy details will be communicated to the registered mobile number,” it said.

Insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh

Under the Indian Railways’ OTI scheme, passengers can receive financial compensation for covered railway accidents or specified untoward incidents, subject to the policy’s terms and conditions.

Story continues below this ad

According to Y Balaji Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Coast Railway, senior railway officials will monitor the implementation of the scheme. The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will provide the necessary technical and operational support.

He added that the insurance premium for online ticket bookings has been fixed at 45 paise per passenger, inclusive of taxes, since February 17, 2024. The same premium and policy terms and conditions will apply to passengers opting for insurance at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters.

The insurance benefits include:

  • Death: Up to Rs 10 lakh
  • Permanent total disability: Up to Rs 10 lakh
  • Permanent partial disability: Up to Rs 7.5 lakh
  • Hospitalisation expenses for injuries: Up to Rs 2 lakh
  • Transportation of mortal remains: Up to Rs 10,000

Who is eligible?

According to Railways, the insurance coverage will be applicable to passengers holding confirmed, Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC), and partially confirmed reserved tickets. Unreserved and general tickets will not be covered under this optional insurance scheme. Children below five years of age travelling without a separate seat or berth will also be excluded.

“The initiative aims to make travel insurance accessible to more railway passengers by extending the optional facility to those booking reserved tickets directly at railway counters,” the CPRO said in a statement.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments