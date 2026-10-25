Indian Railways extends 45-paise travel insurance to counter tickets

Until now, the facility was available only to passengers booking e-tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app. Now, the extension will bring passengers purchasing reserved tickets through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters under the same insurance framework.
The direction came on a plea filed in the wake of the June 2023 Odisha train accident, seeking a commission of inquiry to probe the crash. The petitioner attributed the accident to the non-implementation of the Kavach safety system and also sought directions to ensure its early implementation across all trains.
Digital payment and mobile number mandatory
According to the Railways, passengers opting for insurance must provide a mobile number and pay the premium digitally along with the ticket fare. Policy details will be sent to their registered mobile number. Passengers who do not opt for the insurance will not be covered under the scheme.
“Passengers opting for the facility must provide a valid mobile number and make digital payments for their tickets and insurance premiums through UPI, debit or credit cards, or QR code-based payment systems. The insurance facility will not be available to passengers making cash payments. Policy details will be communicated to the registered mobile number,” it said.
Insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh
Under the Indian Railways’ OTI scheme, passengers can receive financial compensation for covered railway accidents or specified untoward incidents, subject to the policy’s terms and conditions.
Story continues below this ad
According to Y Balaji Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Coast Railway, senior railway officials will monitor the implementation of the scheme. The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will provide the necessary technical and operational support.
He added that the insurance premium for online ticket bookings has been fixed at 45 paise per passenger, inclusive of taxes, since February 17, 2024. The same premium and policy terms and conditions will apply to passengers opting for insurance at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters.
The insurance benefits include:
- Death: Up to Rs 10 lakh
- Permanent total disability: Up to Rs 10 lakh
- Permanent partial disability: Up to Rs 7.5 lakh
- Hospitalisation expenses for injuries: Up to Rs 2 lakh
- Transportation of mortal remains: Up to Rs 10,000
Who is eligible?
According to Railways, the insurance coverage will be applicable to passengers holding confirmed, Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC), and partially confirmed reserved tickets. Unreserved and general tickets will not be covered under this optional insurance scheme. Children below five years of age travelling without a separate seat or berth will also be excluded.
“The initiative aims to make travel insurance accessible to more railway passengers by extending the optional facility to those booking reserved tickets directly at railway counters,” the CPRO said in a statement.