Indian Railways extends 45-paise travel insurance to counter tickets

Indian Railways 45-paise travel insurance: The Ministry of Railways has extended the Optional Travel Insurance (OTI) scheme to passengers booking reserved tickets at railway reservation counters. From October 27, passengers can opt for travel insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh by paying just 45 paise per person, including taxes.

Until now, the facility was available only to passengers booking e-tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app. Now, the extension will bring passengers purchasing reserved tickets through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters under the same insurance framework.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court directed Indian Railways to provide travel insurance coverage to tickets purchased at reservation counters from October 27. The court warned that the Railway Board would be held directly responsible for any failure to implement the order.