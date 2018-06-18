Will provide meals to passengers in case of train delay on Sundays due to maintenance work: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Coal and Railways Piyush Goyal. (Express photo) Union Minister of Coal and Railways Piyush Goyal. (Express photo)

The Indian Railways has decided to serve meals to reserved passengers travelling on trains which are delayed due to planned maintenance work on Sundays. The railways is also mulling to provide food to unreserved travellers, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

“Whenever trains are delayed because of planned weekly mega-maintenance works, meals and refreshments will be offered to passengers,” the minister said while addressing the media at the Press Information Bureau in the national capital.

Further stressing on measures to improve punctuality, he said, “All zones have conducted a detailed root-cause analysis of low punctuality and are coming up with a list of best practices to be implemented all over for better punctuality.”

“The punctuality of South Central Railway has improved from 75 per cent to 85 per cent on June 16 after my engagement with General Managers,” he added.

In an attempt to minimise congestion, Goyal said that new lines will be introduced between Allahabad and Mughalsarai. He added that complaints by passengers on the catering staff seeking tip from them have significantly reduced. “Now complaints of overcharging has reduced. There is not a single complaint about tips (to railway staff) on trains,” he said.

“We will reschedule the railway services to integrate traffic blocks for maintenance,” he added.

Speaking on the sanitation conditions, the railway minister said that all trains will be fitted with bio toilets by March 31 next year. “Toilets will have dustbins to ensure that people don’t clog the toilets with trash,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd