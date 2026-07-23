Indian Railways train punctuality hits 76.32% in last three months

Indian Railways recorded a train punctuality rate of 76.32% during April-June 2026. Check the latest official performance figures and details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJul 23, 2026 03:30 PM IST
Indian Railways records 76.32% train punctuality in April-June quarter (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways records 76.32% train punctuality in April-June quarter (Image generated using AI)
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Indian Railways train punctuality: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that average train punctuality was recorded at 76.32 per cent during April-June 2026. He said punctuality is a high priority for Indian Railways and all efforts are being made to ensure trains run on time.

“The overall punctuality of trains (including all Mail/Express, Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani Express, Shtabadi Express etc.) on Indian Railways during 2026-27 (April to June) was 76.32%,” the Union Minister said in Lok Sabha.

Vaishnaw further said that the average punctuality of Mail/Express trains was 75.05 per cent during the first quarter of 2026 (January-March) and improved to 75.76 per cent during the second quarter (April-June).

“The average punctuality of Mail/Express trains during the 1st quarter of 2026 (i.e. January-March) was 75.05% and that during the 2nd quarter (i.e. April-June) was 75.76%,” the minister said in a written statement.

 

Train Punctuality: Q1 vs Q2, FY 2026-27

76.32%
Overall punctuality of all trains (Mail/Express, Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, Shatabdi etc.), April-June 2026
Mail/Express Punctuality: Q1 vs Q2, 2026
Q1 2026 (Jan-Mar) - Mail/Express75.05%
 
Q2 2026 (Apr-Jun) - Mail/Express75.76%
 
Overall, all trains (Apr-Jun 2026)76.32%
 
Mail/Express punctuality improved by 0.71 percentage points from Q1 to Q2 2026. Overall punctuality across all train categories (Apr-Jun 2026) was marginally higher than Mail/Express alone.
Source: Lok Sabha
Express InfoGenIE
 

The minister was responding to questions raised by Lok Sabha MP Shambhavi, who asked about the average punctuality of non-premium express trains during the last two quarters of 2026.

The MP also sought details on whether the government monitors delays and poor punctuality in ordinary passenger and express trains, which often disrupt the daily schedules of small traders and common commuters. She further asked for the details of such monitoring, and if no tracking is done, the reasons for it.

Also Read | More than half of online train ticket booking requests were made by bots in last 6 months: Indian Railways

Railway Minister cites fog, agitations, chain pulling as key causes of train delays

Replying to the query, Vaishnaw said train punctuality is affected by several factors, including fog, path constraints, maintenance of railway assets, alarm chain pulling, agitations, cattle run-overs and other unforeseen circumstances. He added that Indian Railways has taken multiple steps to improve train punctuality, including the following measures:

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How Indian Railways is Working to Improve Train Punctuality

~50,000
LHB coaches turned out since 2014, replacing conventional ICF coaches
32,748
GPS-based Fog Safe Devices available (as on 30.04.2026)
Key Steps to Improve Punctuality
1
Real-Time Monitoring
Continuous, real-time monitoring of train punctuality using technological tools and IT systems.
2
Integrated Digital Platform
ICMS and Control Office Application (COA) integrated with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for monitoring train operations.
3
GPS-Enabled Automatic Reporting
Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS) and REMMLOT via GPS devices on locomotives, plus data loggers integrated with station signalling, for automatic, accurate arrival/departure reporting.
4
Modern LHB Coaches
Conventional ICF coaches being replaced with modern, lightweight LHB coaches (only LHB produced since April 2018); Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains added for quicker acceleration/deceleration.
5
Scientific Timetable Rationalisation
Timetables rationalised with IIT-Mumbai's traffic simulator; fixed Integrated Maintenance blocks provisioned to minimise detention.
6
High-Capacity Locomotives
New generation high-capacity locomotives being used for "Right Powering" of trains.
7
Fog Mitigation: GPS Fog Safe Device
Portable GPS-based Fog Safe Device (FSD) alerts Loco Pilots to upcoming signals, level crossings and speed restrictions in poor visibility.
8
Fog Mitigation: MASS & Training
Modified Semi-Automatic Stop Signal (MASS) system minimises delays in foggy/bad weather; fog operation training built into Loco Pilot & Assistant Loco Pilot curriculum.
Source: Lok Sabha
Express InfoGenIE
 

Vaishnaw further said that due to these initiatives, Indian Railways recorded an overall punctuality of more than 77 per cent during 2025-26.

Zone-wise Punctuality of Indian Railways

77%
Overall punctuality, all zones of Indian Railways
Zones by Punctuality Bracket
Number of zones in each punctuality range
12 Zones shown
Punctuality of more than 90%
3 Zones
Punctuality between 75% and 90%
09 Zones
Despite 12 zones running above 75% punctuality (including 3 above 90%), the all-zone average for Indian Railways stands at 77%.
Source: Lok Sabha
Express InfoGenIE

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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