Indian Railways train punctuality hits 76.32% in last three months

“The overall punctuality of trains (including all Mail/Express, Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani Express, Shtabadi Express etc.) on Indian Railways during 2026-27 (April to June) was 76.32%,” the Union Minister said in Lok Sabha.
Vaishnaw further said that the average punctuality of Mail/Express trains was 75.05 per cent during the first quarter of 2026 (January-March) and improved to 75.76 per cent during the second quarter (April-June).
How Indian Railways is Working to Improve Train Punctuality
~50,000
LHB coaches turned out since 2014, replacing conventional ICF coaches
32,748
GPS-based Fog Safe Devices available (as on 30.04.2026)
Key Steps to Improve Punctuality
1
Real-Time Monitoring
Continuous, real-time monitoring of train punctuality using technological tools and IT systems.
2
Integrated Digital Platform
ICMS and Control Office Application (COA) integrated with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for monitoring train operations.
3
GPS-Enabled Automatic Reporting
Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS) and REMMLOT via GPS devices on locomotives, plus data loggers integrated with station signalling, for automatic, accurate arrival/departure reporting.
4
Modern LHB Coaches
Conventional ICF coaches being replaced with modern, lightweight LHB coaches (only LHB produced since April 2018); Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains added for quicker acceleration/deceleration.
5
Scientific Timetable Rationalisation
Timetables rationalised with IIT-Mumbai's traffic simulator; fixed Integrated Maintenance blocks provisioned to minimise detention.
6
High-Capacity Locomotives
New generation high-capacity locomotives being used for "Right Powering" of trains.
7
Fog Mitigation: GPS Fog Safe Device
Portable GPS-based Fog Safe Device (FSD) alerts Loco Pilots to upcoming signals, level crossings and speed restrictions in poor visibility.
8
Fog Mitigation: MASS & Training
Modified Semi-Automatic Stop Signal (MASS) system minimises delays in foggy/bad weather; fog operation training built into Loco Pilot & Assistant Loco Pilot curriculum.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More