Indian Railways train punctuality hits 76.32% in last three months

Indian Railways train punctuality: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that average train punctuality was recorded at 76.32 per cent during April-June 2026. He said punctuality is a high priority for Indian Railways and all efforts are being made to ensure trains run on time.

“The overall punctuality of trains (including all Mail/Express, Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani Express, Shtabadi Express etc.) on Indian Railways during 2026-27 (April to June) was 76.32%,” the Union Minister said in Lok Sabha.

Vaishnaw further said that the average punctuality of Mail/Express trains was 75.05 per cent during the first quarter of 2026 (January-March) and improved to 75.76 per cent during the second quarter (April-June).