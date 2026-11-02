Indian Railways reinforces night-time safety rule; phone charging ports to be disabled from 11 PM to 5 AM

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
Indian Railways mobile charging time: The Ministry of Railways has issued strict instructions to keep mobile charging points in train coaches switched off for six hours, from 11 PM to 5 AM, to prevent fire hazards and ensure passenger safety. The move comes following an incident in the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone, where onboard staff failed to switch off the mobile charging points during the night. Subsequently, a passenger’s power bank exploded while charging, producing smoke.
In a letter dated October 26, 2026, addressed to the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineers (PCMEs) of all Railway Zones, the Railway Board directed zonal railways to issue necessary instructions to concerned staff to ensure strict compliance with the rule. It said mobile charging points in train coaches must remain switched off between 11 PM and 5 AM.
“Recently, an instance has occurred in SER wherein onboard staff has not switched off the mobile charging points during the aforesaid period. Subsequently, during charging a passenger’s power bank exploded with smoke.In view of the above, all Zonal Railways are advised to issue necessary Instructions to all concerned staff to ensure strict compliance for mobile charging points to invariably remain switched off from 11.00 PM to 05.00 AM. No exception should be permitted on this account,” reads the letter.
The Railway Board has also directed zonal railways to counsel, instruct and train concerned staff to ensure effective implementation of the instructions. It has also called for surprise inspections at both officers’ and supervisors’ levels to check compliance with the overnight charging restrictions.
A similar incident was reported on October 24, 2025, when a fire broke out in the Amritsar-Purnia Court Jan Sewa Express near Sonbarsa Kachahari station in Bihar’s Saharsa district. The fire, which started around 6:10 PM in a general coach, was reportedly caused by a mobile phone explosion while charging. The blaze was brought under control, and no casualties were reported.
A senior railway official told Indianexpress.com that “Fire in train no. 14618 from Amritsar to Purnia Court at 18:10 in GS coach at Sonbarsa Kachahari near Saharsha in SPJ division. A passenger named Ram Kr has confessed that fire occurred due to his mobile blasted while in charging. and Co passengers have also agreed. Fire extinguished.”