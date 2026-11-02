Indian Railways reinforces night-time safety rule; phone charging ports to be disabled from 11 PM to 5 AM

Indian Railways mobile charging time: The Ministry of Railways has issued strict instructions to keep mobile charging points in train coaches switched off for six hours, from 11 PM to 5 AM, to prevent fire hazards and ensure passenger safety. The move comes following an incident in the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone, where onboard staff failed to switch off the mobile charging points during the night. Subsequently, a passenger’s power bank exploded while charging, producing smoke.

No mobile charging from 11 PM to 5 AM

In a letter dated October 26, 2026, addressed to the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineers (PCMEs) of all Railway Zones, the Railway Board directed zonal railways to issue necessary instructions to concerned staff to ensure strict compliance with the rule. It said mobile charging points in train coaches must remain switched off between 11 PM and 5 AM.