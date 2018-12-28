Trains delayed today: Fog disrupts 21 train arrivals; over 10 cancelled

Fog in parts of northern India, exacerbated by falling temperatures, has led to the delay of at least 21 trains, according to the Indian Railways.

Multiple trains have been delayed including Avadh Assam Express from Lalgarh to Dibrugarh, which was over 12 hours late, and Upasana Express from Dehradun to Howrah Junction, delayed by nearly 13 hours. Most trains were delayed by 4-5 hours.

Apart from the delays, over 10 trains including Gomti Express from Lucknow to Delhi were cancelled on account of foggy conditions, according to a statement by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

The India Meteorological Department recorded dense fog causing low visibility in Punjab and Chhattisgarh Friday morning and the temperature dipped to a minimum of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius in Jammu and Kashmir and few places in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In plains, Amritsar recorded a dip of 1 degrees Celsius on Friday. The Met also recorded cold wave conditions on Thursday in parts of North India including Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded its coldest day in the last four years after mercury dipped to 3.6 degrees Celsius.

The prevailing fog conditions led to the delay in commencement of operations of Train 18, India’s fastest train, according to mutiple news reports. The operations are expected to begin in January 2019 at curtailed speed of 130 kmph, according to PTI. Train 18, which is set to replace the Shatabdis, will initially run between Delhi and Varanasi.