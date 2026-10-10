Indian Railways train cancelled? Check refund rules for IRCTC e-tickets and counter tickets

3 min readOct 10, 2026 08:43 AM IST
Indian Railways train cancellation: Indian Railways has cancelled over 240 trains on Saturday, due to expected traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations ahead of a protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital. The cancellations include mail and express trains as well as passenger trains.
If your train is among those cancelled, you may be wondering how to get your ticket fare back. The refund process depends on whether you booked an e-ticket through IRCTC or purchased a ticket from a railway reservation counter.
IRCTC refund rules for cancelled trains
According to IRCTC, passengers are eligible for a full refund of their ticket fare if Indian Railways cancels a train. No cancellation charges apply, and the refund process is automatic. Passengers with confirmed or RAC e-tickets do not need to cancel their tickets online or file a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR). The refund will be credited directly to the same account used to book the ticket.
The refund process generally takes 3 to 7 working days from the train’s scheduled departure. “No action required on the part of users. Users are also requested not to give response to any false call received in this regard of claiming fast refund and asking for your credentials in any form. IRCTC never asks for user credentials for making refund,” it said.
How to get a refund if Indian Railways cancels your train. (Image generated using AI)
- How to check train cancellation and refund status on IRCTC
To check the cancellation status of your ticket, log in to the IRCTC e-ticketing website and follow these steps:
- For cancellation status: Go to My Account – My Transactions – Ticket Cancellation History.
- For refund status: Go to My Account – My Transactions – Ticket Refund History.
Indian Railways counter tickets: How to claim a refund
If a passenger purchased train ticket from a railway reservation counter, then they need to visit a computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter to claim the refund. He/she should obtain information about the refund process from the PRS counter based on the payment method used.
Passengers can check refund rules for e-tickets and counter tickets. (Image generated using AI)
How to check whether your train has been cancelled or not?
Before leaving for the station, the passengers are advised to check their train’s running status and cancellation information through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or by calling the Indian Railways helpline at 139.