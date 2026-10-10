Indian Railways train cancelled? Check refund rules for IRCTC e-tickets and counter tickets

Indian Railways passengers can claim refunds if their train is cancelled. (Image enhanced using AI)

Indian Railways train cancellation: Indian Railways has cancelled over 240 trains on Saturday, due to expected traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations ahead of a protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital. The cancellations include mail and express trains as well as passenger trains.

If your train is among those cancelled, you may be wondering how to get your ticket fare back. The refund process depends on whether you booked an e-ticket through IRCTC or purchased a ticket from a railway reservation counter.

IRCTC refund rules for cancelled trains

According to IRCTC, passengers are eligible for a full refund of their ticket fare if Indian Railways cancels a train. No cancellation charges apply, and the refund process is automatic. Passengers with confirmed or RAC e-tickets do not need to cancel their tickets online or file a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR). The refund will be credited directly to the same account used to book the ticket.