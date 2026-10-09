Delhi CJP Protest: All trains to New Delhi, Nizamuddin stations 4 am – 2 pm tomorrow cancelled

Delhi train cancellation: Indian Railways has cancelled all trains to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations for 10 hours on October 10 amid a CJP protest.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 11:45 AM IST
Several trains to remain cancelled from Delhi on October 10 amid CJP Protest (Image: Railways)Several trains to remain cancelled from Delhi on October 10 amid CJP Protest (Image: Railways)
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Delhi train cancellation: Indian Railways has cancelled all trains arriving at and departing from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations for 10 hours on Saturday, October 10, amid a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official confirmed that all train services to and from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station will remain cancelled from 4 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

The official said the decision was taken to minimise inconvenience to passengers amid the protest. The railway official also added that around 5,000 passengers missed their trains on Thursday.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Intelligence inputs and traffic advisory indicate severe road congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station area on 10th Oct, 2026 between 04:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs due to planned protest/demonstration by Opposition parties in Central Delhi.

To ensure that passengers do not face similar hardship, Railways has taken a proactive, precautionary step: All Mail/Express trains starting from source after 14:00 hrs on 9th Oct which were scheduled to arrive New Delhi / Hazrat Nizamuddin between 04:00-14:00 hrs on 10th Oct are cancelled at source.”

Howrah, Sealdah Rajdhani Express trains cancelled

The Eastern Railway has cancelled two Rajdhani Express trains departing from West Bengal on Friday, October 9, due to anticipated severe road traffic congestion around New Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on Saturday, October 10.

The cancelled trains are the 12301 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Both trains were scheduled to begin their journeys on October 9.

(Copy to be updated)

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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