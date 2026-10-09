Delhi CJP Protest: All trains to New Delhi, Nizamuddin stations 4 am – 2 pm tomorrow cancelled

Delhi train cancellation: Indian Railways has cancelled all trains arriving at and departing from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations for 10 hours on Saturday, October 10, amid a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official confirmed that all train services to and from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station will remain cancelled from 4 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

The official said the decision was taken to minimise inconvenience to passengers amid the protest. The railway official also added that around 5,000 passengers missed their trains on Thursday.