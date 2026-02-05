Holi Special Trains 2026: Indian Railways to operate over 1,410 trains to clear festive rush – check routes, stoppages

Holi Special trains 2026:Indian Railways has planned to operate more than 1,410 Holi Special trains this year to manage the festive rush and ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers. According to the national transporter, this number will increase up to 1500.
“These special services are aimed at meeting the surge in passenger demand during the festive period and ensuring smooth connectivity between major destinations. These special trains are scheduled to operate in the month of March. For Holi 2025, a total of 1,144 special train trips were operated,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
The East Central Railway (ECR) will operate the highest number of Holi special trains at 285, followed by the Western Railway (WR) with 231 services. The Central Railway (CR) will run 209 special trains, while the Northern Railway (NR) has planned 108 services.
The North Western Railway (NWR) will operate 71 trains, followed by the North Central Railway (NCR) with 66 services. Both the North Eastern Railway (NER) and the East Coast Railway (ECOR) will run 62 trains each.
Meanwhile, the South Western Railway (SWR) has planned 47 special trains, and the West Central Railway (WCR) will operate 43 services. The Southern Railway (SR) will run 39 Holi special trains, while the South East Central Railway (SECR) has planned 15 services.
In addition, the Konkan Railway (KR) will operate nine special trains, and the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will run two services to cater to regional demand.
Holi Special Trains 2026: Zone-wise Distribution
Railway Zones Operating Special Services for Holi Festival
Railway Zone
Code
Special Trains
East Central Railway
ECR
285
Western Railway
WR
231
Central Railway
CR
209
Northern Railway
NR
108
North Western Railway
NWR
71
North Central Railway
NCR
66
North Eastern Railway
NER
62
East Coast Railway
ECOR
62
South Western Railway
SWR
47
West Central Railway
WCR
43
Southern Railway
SR
39
South East Central Railway
SECR
15
Konkan Railway
KR
9
Northeast Frontier Railway
NFR
2
Total Holi Special Trains 2026
1,249
Holi Special Trains 2026 to be operated by East Central Railway
Train No. 09821/09822 Sogaria (Kota)-Danapur-Sogaria Special (via Katni-Prayagraj Chhivki-DDU-Buxar-Ara)
Train No. 09821 Sogaria-Danapur Special will depart from Sogaria (Kota) as a Holi Special on February 28, 2026 and March 7, 2026 (Saturdays) at 23:10 hrs, halting at DDU at 20:00 hrs the next day and reaching Danapur at 23:45 hrs. On its return journey, Train No. 09822 Danapur-Sogaria Special will depart from Danapur as a Holi Special on March 2, 2026 and March 9, 2026 (Mondays) at 01:15 hrs, halting at DDU at 05:15 hrs and reaching Sogaria at 01:10 hrs the next day.
Train No. 01667/01668 Rani Kamalapati-Danapur-Rani Kamalapati Special (via Itarsi-Jabalpur-Prayagraj Chhivki-DDU-Ara)
Train No. 01667 Rani Kamalapati-Danapur Special will depart from Rani Kamalapati on February 27, 2026 and March 2, 2026 at 14:25 as a Holi Special, stopping at DDU at 05:40 the next day and arriving at Danapur at 08:45. On its return journey, train no. 01668 Danapur-Rani Kamalapati Special will depart from Danapur on February 28, 2026 and March 3, 2026 at 11:15 as a Holi Special, stopping at DDU at 17:00 and arriving at Rani Kamalapati at 08:55 the next day.
Train No. 01665/01666 Rani Kamalapati-Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Special (via DDU-Danapur-Patliputra-Hajipur-Barauni-Katihar)
Train No. 01665 Rani Kamalapati-Agartala Special will depart from Rani Kamalapati every Thursday from March 5, 2026 at 15:20 as a Holi Special, stopping at Patliputra at 10:10 on the second day and arriving at Agartala at 18:55 on the third day. On its return journey, train no. 01666 Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Special will depart from Agartala every Sunday from March 8, 2026 at 17:20 as a Holi Special, stopping at Patliputra at 22:25 on the second day and arriving at Rani Kamalapati at 16:35 on the third day.
Train No. 09525/09526 Hapa-Naharlagun-Hapa Special (via Varanasi-Ballia-Chhapra-Hajipur-Barauni-Katihar)
Train No. Train No. 09525 Hapa-Naharlagun Special will depart from Hapa every Wednesday at 00:40 hrs as a Holi Special, starting from 04.03.2026. It will stop at Hajipur at 17:00 hrs on the second day and reach Naharlagun at 16:00 hrs on the third day. In the return direction, Train No. 09526 Naharlagun-Hapa Special will depart from Naharlagun every Saturday at 09:40 hrs as a Holi Special, starting from 07.03.2026. It will stop at Hajipur at 07:15 hrs on the second day and reach Hapa at 00:30 hrs on the fourth day.
Holi Special Trains 2026 to be operated by North Western Railway
The operating period of train number 04715/04716, Bikaner-Sainagar Shirdi-Bikaner weekly special train service, is being extended from Bikaner from March 7, 2026 to March 28, 2026 (04 trips) and from Sainagar Shirdi from March 8, 2026 to March 29, 2026 (04 trips).
The operating period of train number 04725/04726, Hisar-Khadki-Hisar weekly special train service, is being extended from Hisar from March 1, 2026 to March 29, 2026 (05 trips) and from Khadki from March 2, 2026 to March 30, 2026 (05 trips).
The operating period of train number 04727/04728, Hisar-Valsad-Hisar weekly special train service, is being extended from Hisar from March 4, 2026 to March 25, 2026 (04 trips) and from Valsad from March 5, 2026 to March 26, 2026 (04 trips).
The operating period of train number 04827/04828, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi weekly special train service, is being extended from Bhagat Ki Kothi from March 7, 2026 to March 28, 2026 (04 trips) and from Bandra Terminus from March 8, 2026 to March 29, 2026 (04 trips).
The operating period of train number 09621/09622, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Special train service, is being extended from Ajmer from March 1, 2026 to March 29, 2026 (05 trips) and from Bandra Terminus from March 2, 2026 to March 30, 2026 (05 trips).
The operating period of train number 09625/09626, Ajmer-Daund-Ajmer Special train service, is being extended from Ajmer from March 5, 2026 to March 26, 2026 (04 trips) and from Daund from March 6, 2026 to March 27, 2026 (04 trips).
The operating period of train number 09627/09628, Ajmer-Solapur-Ajmer Special train service, is being extended from Ajmer from March 4, 2026 to March 25, 2026 (04 trips) and from Solapur from March 5, 2026 to March 26, 2026 (04 trips).
