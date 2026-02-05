Holi Special Trains 2026: Indian Railways to operate over 1,410 trains to clear festive rush – check routes, stoppages

Holi special trains 2026: According to the national transporter, this number will increase up to 1500. (Image generated using AI)

Holi Special trains 2026: Indian Railways has planned to operate more than 1,410 Holi Special trains this year to manage the festive rush and ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers. According to the national transporter, this number will increase up to 1500.

“These special services are aimed at meeting the surge in passenger demand during the festive period and ensuring smooth connectivity between major destinations. These special trains are scheduled to operate in the month of March. For Holi 2025, a total of 1,144 special train trips were operated,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Holi Special trains 2026: Zone-wise data

The East Central Railway (ECR) will operate the highest number of Holi special trains at 285, followed by the Western Railway (WR) with 231 services. The Central Railway (CR) will run 209 special trains, while the Northern Railway (NR) has planned 108 services.