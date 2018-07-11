Indian Railways to launch Shri Ramayana Express — All you need to know about it

The special train will depart from Safdarjung Railway station New Delhi on November 14 and take 16 days to complete its journey (Express Photo/Ganesh Tendulkar/File) The special train will depart from Safdarjung Railway station New Delhi on November 14 and take 16 days to complete its journey (Express Photo/Ganesh Tendulkar/File)

The Indian Railways is introducing a special tourist train this November which will visit places associated with Hindu epic Ramayana. The Shri Ramayana Express will commence in New Delhi and travel from Ayodhya to Rameshwaram. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Tuesday that the train will retrace the “epic journey of Lord Rama”.

The special train will depart from Safdarjung Railway station New Delhi on November 14 and take 16 days to complete its journey. It will first stop in Ayodhya before making halts at Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot, Hampi, Nasik and Rameshwaram.

Part of the ministry’s tour package also includes destinations in Sri Lanka. Those who wish to continue the tour after Rameshwaram will have to fly to Colombo from Chennai. The Sri Lankan component of the tour package includes Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo and Negombo. This part of the tour will be charged separately.

How to book tickets on Sri Ramayana Express

There are 800 seats up for grabs on the train. The entire trip, which is being managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will cost Rs 15,120 per person. Bookings will be open shortly on the IRCTC website and will also be made available at its 27 tourist facilitation centres across the country.

The package will include all meals and accommodation for the tourists. IRCTC will also make sight-seeing arrangements.

