Indian Railways to give Station Masters more powers; here’s what could change

Indian Railways plans bigger role for Station Masters: The Ministry of Railways is planning to increase the powers of Station Masters as part of efforts to improve passenger services. During a high-level review meeting with senior officials, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed the challenges faced by Station Masters and reviewed a comprehensive framework aimed at ensuring safer, more efficient and passenger-centric rail operations.

In a statement, the national transporter said that detailed discussions were held during the review meeting to identify the operational and administrative challenges faced by Station Masters in their day-to-day duties and develop solutions to strengthen their effectiveness.

“The meeting discussed strengthening the role of Station Masters. In addition, proposals relating to enhanced administrative and operational powers, improved career progression avenues and greater opportunities to rise to higher levels of management were reviewed,” it said.

In Railways, Station Masters are responsible for ensuring safe train operations, coordinating with various departments, managing passenger facilities and maintaining the efficient day-to-day functioning of railway stations.

Why Indian Railways wants Station Masters to have more powers

The Railways wants to give more powers to Station Masters to meet growing operational requirements, improve efficiency at stations and strengthen service delivery.

“Discussions focused on the provision of additional Station Masters in multi-track and high-density sections where traffic levels and operational complexity have increased significantly. Recognising the importance of technology in improving efficiency, discussions were held on introducing mobile app-based paperless working systems for Station Masters,” it said.

The initiative also focuses on modern skill development and capacity building to equip Station Masters for increasingly complex rail operations.

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“Officials discussed upgrading training methodologies through the use of Virtual Reality, simulators and other modern training technologies to better prepare Station Masters for handling increasingly complex railway operations and emergency situations,” it added.

The proposed measures are aimed at empowering Station Masters to take faster decisions, enhance passenger service delivery and more effectively manage station infrastructure, staff offices, railway colonies and other associated facilities.

Indian Railways reviews more powers for Station Masters; here’s how

Filling of vacancies in the Station Master cadre

During the meeting, officials also reviewed the need to fill vacancies in the Station Master cadre on a priority basis to address growing operational requirements and ensure smooth station operations.

Integrated Station Management System

The development of an integrated Station Management System was discussed to enable better coordination among various railway departments and facilitate faster resolution of passenger-related issues at stations.

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More financial powers to Station Masters

One of the proposals discussed during the meeting was to enhance the financial powers of Station Masters to enable quicker resolution of local issues and improve passenger convenience at stations. “Greater empowerment at the station level is expected to facilitate timely maintenance, faster response to passenger requirements and improved station management,” it said.

Career progression opportunities for Station Masters

The meeting also focused on improving career progression opportunities for Station Masters. The national transporter said that the move aims at providing them with greater access to higher management and leadership roles.