Indian Railways to enforce ban on single use plastic material from October 2

In a move to curb the use of plastics, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday directed all regional offices, asking the officers in charge to ensure complete removal of single-use plastics from all railways stations effective from 2 October. Giving directions, the Railways said plastic material with less than 50 microns thickness will be banned.

Advertising

“Under the revised rules, single-use plastic shall not be less than 50 microns, except where the thickness of such plastic sheets impair the functionality of the product,” read the order.

The Railway board also said that bottle crushing machines will be expeditiously provided for this purpose. In addition, the Railways will work with vendors at all railway platforms to encourage them not to use single-use plastics.

“As part of Extended Producer Responsibility, the IRCTC should implement the return of plastic bottles at railways stations,” said the policy order.

Advertising

The ban will be strictly enforced on railway stations and other properties across the country as part of “Plastic Free Railway”.

The Ministry has also instructed its Railway units to administer a pledge to cut the use of plastics on October 2 and take measures to create awareness among railway users.